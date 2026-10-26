Viral 3-Year-Old’s Soccer Controversy Takes New Turn After Father’s Livestream Claim

A controversy involving three-year-old Nevada, whose family was escorted off an i9 Sports youth soccer field in Winter Park, Florida, has taken a new turn after claims emerged that the dispute may have been about livestreaming the game rather than the toddler’s soccer skills. The incident initially went viral after reports suggested opposing parents were upset because Nevada held the ball too long and scored multiple goals against older children. However, social media users are now questioning that version of events after a different explanation attributed to the child’s father began circulating online.

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According to a post shared by @Anniebe9266802 on X, Nevada’s father allegedly commented, “they didn’t know we was live streaming the game on Tik tok almost 3k people seen everything.” The claim has added a new twist to the controversy, raising questions about whether the dispute may have involved the livestream rather than the toddler’s performance on the field.

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The controversy began after a video shared by Nevada’s family circulated widely on TikTok. In the footage, his father says, “They called the police on a 3 year old cause he have the ball for too long. And nobody nobody else get the ball.” His mother is also heard expressing frustration as adults gather nearby to discuss the child while he is playing soccer. The clip prompted many viewers to believe the family had been targeted because the toddler was outperforming other players.

According to the family’s account, Nevada was playing against children roughly two years older than him. He reportedly kept possession of the ball, was substituted several times during a game lasting around 30 minutes, and still scored multiple goals. His family cited 10 goals in one game, while opposing parents reportedly complained about his style of play.

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The family said the league issued a trespass notice and police officers escorted them away from the field in front of other children. They also reportedly received a refund for their fall 2026 registration. However, the precise reason for the police response remains unclear. The livestream claim has also raised questions about parents’ privacy concerns at youth sporting events.

However, this is not the first time a youth sporting event has led to a police response or a dispute over filming children.

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Nevada controversy echoes past cases of police called to Youth Soccer games

In October 2018, a Florida father named Gerald Jones had sheriff’s deputies called on him during his 13-year-old son’s soccer game in an incident that later went viral online as “Golfcart Gail.” Jones said he was telling his son not to argue with the referee, but a field marshal accused him of behaving aggressively. Two parents who recorded the confrontation supported Jones’s account, while the athletic association defended the decision to call police, citing previous incidents. Deputies spoke with Jones but did not detain him, and the sheriff’s office said no crime had occurred.

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A separate dispute involving children’s sports and filming was documented by Little League International. The organization described a legal case in which a parent challenged the online streaming of games that included his daughter, arguing that permission had not been obtained. According to Little League’s account, the family secured a judgment requiring the footage to be removed, subscribers to be refunded, and damages to be paid.

While neither case matches the circumstances reported in Nevada’s situation, both highlight how disagreements at children’s sporting events can escalate.