“Doesn’t Need To Retire Now”: Lionel Messi’s Decision Questioned By Football Pundits After World Cup Performance

After an incredible run with the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi has officially retired from international football. After lifting the 2022 World Cup and leading Argentina to the 2026 final, Messi decided that it was indeed time. But this announcement has sparked a debate among those who think, he is simply rushing into things.

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“I still think it’s a little bit of a surprise because watching him at the World Cup, I still think he could have carried on playing for Argentina,” SkySports correspondent Kaveh Solhekol said, announcing Messi’s retirement. “Anyone who watched him at the World Cup would say he’s still got it. He doesn’t need to retire now.

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“Also, the impact he has around the world. I mean, you go to Argentina games, there are supporters from all over the world, wearing Argentina shirts with his name on the back. To most people, I think, especially the younger generation, he is being the greatest footballer of all time. I’m not sure if that’s the case personally, but what a career.”

Lionel Messi did not win the Golden Ball at the 2026 World Cup and Argentina lost the final but statistically, his performance was stellar. Messi finished the World Cup with eight goals and four assists. He scored goals in all of Argentina’s first five games, including a hat trick against Algeria in the first game.

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Based on his World Cup performance, Messi’s age was the only hint that his time on the international stage was over. Players are considered national legends once they are able to play into their early thirties and hit 100 caps. On the other hand, Messi played for 21 years until he was 39 and featured in 13 international tournaments – six FIFA World Cups and seven Copa America tournaments. It’s hard to imagine, but his time in the games didn’t start so picturesque.

Lionel Messi had a debut to forget when he graced the pitch in August 2005 for the Argentine national team. His debut showed no signs that he would go on to become arguably the most important player in the nation’s history, as he received a red card just 47 seconds after he was brought in as a substitute. But 21 years later, the story is something else.

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He has gone on to become the nation’s top scorer, top assister, most-capped player, a two-time Golden Ball winner, and a World Cup winner. After conquering football and cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time, Messi leaves the international stage with the loudest ovation.