How Much Is Snoop Dogg Getting Paid at the 2026 Winter Olympics? Team USA Honorary Coach Salary and Net Worth

Snoop Dogg is switching up from a recording studio to an ice rink. The rapper has headed to Italy, but not as a fan. He is on official Team USA business and a part of their coaching staff. Will Snoop give the Team USA private concerts? Not exactly. Let’s understand what Snoop Dogg will do at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and how much he will earn from his stint.

What Is Snoop Dogg’s Role at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Snoop Dogg was appointed as the honorary coach by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). He is “celebrating and supporting America’s athletes off the field of play.” Snoop is on the sidelines with the American flag, cheering the athletes during events.

“Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift, and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” said Coach Snoop. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart, and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.”

He also promoted the Team USA Fund leading up to the games, which provided direct resources to help athletes. The songwriter also launched a Coach Snoop × Team USA collection, partnering up with Fanatic. Part of the earnings from the collection supported Team USA.

Snoop has always been a sports fan and a vocal advocate. His Snoop Youth Football League has sustained more than 15,000 young athletes, including youth with disabilities, helping them grow and thrive. He was also a vital part of NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage and has been a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

How Much Is Snoop Dogg Getting Paid at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

No official salary has been confirmed either by NBC or USOPC for Snoop Dogg and his coaching role. However, there are some past payslips we can refer to to get an idea. At the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, according to DJ Mag, Snoop pulled in about $500,000 a day as an NBC correspondent, with his expenses covered, too. $500,000 a day for 18 days at the Summer Olympics, and Snoop walked away with roughly $9 million. In addition, he received the travel and stay as well.

Is Snoop Dogg Paid by Team USA or NBC?

The USOPC defines Snoop Dogg’s position as a ‘volunteer role’, so we can’t say for sure whether he is being paid for his coaching at all. But, he might be paid by NBC. Snoop returned as a correspondent for the Milano Cortina 2026 after his Paris Olympics stint was a huge success.

Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Equestrian – Dressage Team Grand Prix Special – Chateau de Versailles, Versailles, France – August 03, 2024. U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg with a horse.

Snoop Dogg “speaks with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provides the large U.S. primetime audience with his wintry take on what’s happening in northern Italy,” according to NBC Sports PR. “Similar to Paris, he’ll explore the region’s iconic landmarks and culture, attend Olympic competitions, and cheer alongside the athletes, their friends, and families.” So, while his coaching might not bring in the bucks, NBC could be paying Dogg. Whether that is equivalent to the 2024 Paris Olympics reported costs is unconfirmed.

Why Does the Olympics Use Celebrities Like Snoop Dogg?

Snoop Dogg is very popular among young and old audiences alike. His personality is attractive, and his nonchalance is magnetic. It helps the media house to bring in casual audiences for the sports. That is especially applicable for winter sports, which are very niche. It helps the program expand its audience. It boosts their social media reach and helps them create viral moments.

Not many know the rules, but when Snoop Dogg is commenting, some people just do not care. It helps make the Olympic athletes more accessible and humanise them. In combat sports media, UFC has done the same. They brought him in for an alternate commentary feed (“SnoopCast”) on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

What is Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth in 2026?

Snoop Dogg’s net worth is estimated at a $160 million in 2026, according to reports. Those earnings come from his rapping career, his pop culture appearances, like his role as Cousin Itt in the Addams Family animated movie, and seemingly endless TV and film appearances, ranging from Comedy Central’s Donald Trump roast to Training Day, NBC’s coverage of the Paris Summer Olympics, the Winter Olympics, and his UFC media.