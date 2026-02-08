Is Lindsey Vonn Dating in 2026? All You Need to Know About Alpine Ski Racers’ Relationship

Lindsey Vonn has conquered icy slopes and Olympic podiums, but her personal life has often drawn just as much attention. The “Queen of Speed” has had some tumultuous and very public relationships that include high-profile athletes like Tiger Woods and businessmen like Diego Rosario. But who is her mantle of support at the 2026 Olympics? Let’s find out.

Does Lindsey Vonn Have a Boyfriend Right Now?

No, Lindsey Vonn does not have a boyfriend right now. Ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Vonn announced that she is single. For now, she is focused on the 2026 Olympics. So much so that even an ACL tear could not stop Vonn from participating in the Games.

“Her tenacity and grit, and what she’s showing up with this Olympics and staying true to her own values, that’s just straight up beautiful,” Vonn’s teammate Mikaela Shiffrin said at a news conference after her training run. It seems Lindsey is currently all work and preparing to dazzle everyone.

Who Has Lindsey Vonn Dated in the Past?

Lindsey Vonn has had multiple notable relationships in the past. Many of them are with celebrities and personalities. Let’s explore a brief timeline of her dating history.

Lindsey Vonn (then Kildow) married fellow skier Thomas Vonn in 2007. They competed at the 2002 Winter Olympics together. After 6 years of marriage, they separated in 2011. The divorce was officially finalised in 2013. “I wish Lindsey all the best in her new life. I hope she finds the happiness that she’s looking for — that’s all I’ve ever wanted for her,” Thomas said after the divorce. According to Lindsey, she “probably shouldn’t have gotten married so young,” but she doesn’t “regret it.”

After the separation, she was single for a while, then she began dating Golfing legend Tiger Woods after meeting at a charity event. They officially announced their relationship in March 2013. The two were one of the most high-profile power couples in the world. Vonn was often seen supporting Woods on the PGA Tour, while Woods traveled to cheer her on during the World Cup circuit.

After three years of dating and making headlines, they called it quits, and a swarm of rumours flooded the media. The Daily Mail reported that they broke up because of Tiger Woods’ alleged cheating. However, atleast in public, both showed mutual respect. “I mean … I was in love,” Vonn told CNN in 2018. “We’re still friends. I had an amazing three years with him, but sometimes things just don’t work out.”

After her relationship with Woods, she began dating the Los Angeles Rams associate coach Kennan Smith in late 2016. However, that relationship did not last long as the couple broke up in 2017 after attending the ESPYs and the French Open.



In 2018, Vonn started dating NHL defenseman PK Subban. The relationship between the two athletes flourished. As early as 2019, the two were engaged. According to Vogue, Subban proposed at home, in front of Vonn’s three dogs, presenting her with an emerald ring – her favorite color and his birthstone. Later at Christmas, as a symbol of equality, Vonn reproposed to Subban. However, their wedding was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, the two broke up in 2020.

“Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together,” Vonn wrote on Instagram.“He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely.” In 2021, she was first rumoured to be dating Diego Rosario, the actor and founder of the luxury tequila brand Lobos 1707. They appeared at several events together till 2025.

Has Lindsey Vonn Publicly Spoken About Dating and Relationships Recently?

Lindsey Vonn is now focusing on herself. “Valentine’s Day will look a little different for me this year,” she said in February last year. “But I have my two dogs, so they’ll be my Valentine’s dates. They travel with me as much as they can.” Ahead of the Olympics, she reaffirmed her independence. “I have never been single going into any Olympics in my life,” she said. “So I’m excited to try that out.” She remains so determined that even an ACL tear has not stopped her from preparing for the Games.