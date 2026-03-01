Late Olympic Legend Helped Penn State’s Cael Sanderson Win Gold Medal for America

Wrestling: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling Apr 19, 2024 State College, Pennsylvania, USA Penn State Nittany Lions Wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson looks on during the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials at Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University. State College Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20240419_djc_bm2_028

Even more than twenty years later, Cael Sanderson’s record still stands. He remains the only wrestler in NCAA Division I history to go undefeated with over 150 wins. It remains one of the great college sports feats of all-time and Sanderson has gone down in Iowa State history for his part. That was partly thanks to the tutelage of a great coach in Bobby Douglas, a legend in his own right.

Douglas coached Sanderson throughout his college career and beyond. That includes his silver medal at the 2003 World Championships and his bronze at the 2003 Santo Domingo Pan American Games. Not only that, but Douglas also coached Sanderson to an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

He eventually retired from coaching in 2006, handing over the reins to Sanderson. Now, while Sanderson thrives as a coach, unfortunately, Douglas won’t be able to see his star thrive, as he passed away at the age of 83.

“West Liberty University and the wrestling community are mourning the loss of one of the sport’s most transformative figures,” reads the release. “Bobby Douglas — a trailblazer, champion, Olympian and Hall of Fame coach — passed away on February 24, 2026. He was 83.”

Bobby Douglas was a trailblazer in his own right, paving the way forward for future wrestlers. Before he became a coach, he was the first Black American wrestler to participate in the Olympics in 1964 and 1968. He finished fourth in the former and was the captain of the team in the latter. Douglas then became the first black wrestling coach at a Division One college when he took over at UC Santa Barbara.

He then moved to Arizona State a year later and proceeded to transform the Sun Devils’ program, taking them to new heights. Douglas earned them their only NCAA title in 1988, among several other honours in his eighteen-year spell. Following that, he spent fourteen years at Iowa State, where he coached Sanderson among many notable athletes before retiring in 2006.

“I could not win the gold medal, and that was a driving factor for me,” Douglas said, as per Iowa State Daily. And his late mentor still plays a big role in his career.

Cael Sanderson emulates Douglas to become a great coach in his own right

Douglas was one of only four collegiate coaches to win more than 400 dual meets and has coached 13 NCAA champions, 68 conference titles, and more. He also coached ten US Olympic teams along the way, winning countless medals.

And much like his mentor, Cael Sanderson has become a great coach in his own way. Taking over after Douglas retired in 2006, Sanderson started at Iowa State. He moved to Penn State before the end of the 2009 season and has since created history. That move came as a shock to many Iowa fans but not to his former coach, Bobby Douglas.

“Cael wanted to be No. 1 in everything,” Douglas said as per the Athletic. “You’re not going to be No. 1 without going through Pennsylvania or having some kind of connection with Pennsylvania. … Everybody wanted Cael Sanderson. He was Mr. Wrestling.”

Since the move to Penn State, Sanderson has built arguably the most dominant wrestling program in college history. That is encapsulated by the numbers, as since he took over, Sanderson’s teams have won 12 NCAA champions, posted a 92% dual-meet win-rate, and then shattered the NCAA team scoring record in 2025.

He is now three titles away from the all-time record and is well on his way to joining Bobby Douglas in the wrestling Hall of Fame someday.