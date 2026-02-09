Meet Lindsey Jacobellis: Olympic Gold Medalist & NBC Analyst Parents, Net Worth, Husband, Kids & Ethnicity

Lindsey Jacobellis embodies redemption. Once heavily criticised for her silver medal in 2006, she has become one of the greatest snowboarders of all time. She is now on TV, enjoying the 2026 Milan Olympics from the studio. Let’s dive deep into her story and understand her background, net worth, and personal life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Lindsey Jacobellis?

Lindsey Jacobellis is the most decorated American snowboarder of all time. She has won one Olympic gold medal and is a 10-time X-Games champion. Her Olympic debut came in Italy in 2006. The contreversial “Lindsey Leap” was when she celebrated with a flashy jump and grab of her snowboard while coasting down the homestretch with a big lead. Yet, she fell and finished second. She received a lot of criticism regarding her showboating, but Jacobellis rallied and finally earned her gold at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Who Are Lindsey Jacobellis’s Parents and Where Is She From?

Lindsey Jacobellis was born on August 19, 1985, to Ben and Anita Jacobellis in Danbury, Connecticut. She grew up in Southern Danbury and southern Vermont, where her family had a weekend home. As a child, she, along with her older brother Ben, pursued sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My parents always put me into sports, and I was always playing outside with my brother,” Lindsey told Clymb.com. “Every season, my brother and I would be involved in a sport that ranged from swimming, softball/baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, skiing, snowboarding, and skateboarding. There was never a dull moment for my mom; she was our number one fan and was there with her cowbell.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She initially started as an ardent skier but had to switch to snowboarding after their house burned down when she was 8. “We couldn’t afford to buy all new ski equipment; we could only afford to buy snowboards,” Jacobellis said in 2006. “I know it’s a horrible story, but it’s true.” Lindsey’s talent was evident as she succeeded in snowboarding as well. She has built a successful career, but what about her personal life?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Lindsey Jacobellis Married? Who Is Her Husband, and Does She Have Kids?

Yes, Lindsey Jacobellis is married to Australian snowboard cross coach Jan Klemsa.

However, there is not much known about their love story. The couple has a baby girl, Ayla, who was born in July last year. Jacobellis revealed the news on Instagram. “Baby girl is here!” the post said. “So excited, and a little tired, but baby girl is here. Next step is to recover and try to find a groove in this new chapter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Getty PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 16: Michela Moioli of Italy takes 1st place, Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau of France takes 2nd place, Eva Samkova of Czech Republic takes 3rd place, Chloe Trespeuch of France crashes out, Lindsey Jacobellis of USA competes during the Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Jacobellis made her pregnancy news public in March 2025 with a phone call to her boardercross teammate Nick Baumgartner. “I was calling to let you know about our team race. I just wanted to announce that I can’t be your teammate for the next race because I got a new teammate.” Jacobellis then shifted the camera to her baby bump. “What the heck’s going on there? Holy cow, I was wondering!” Baumgartner said with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Lindsey Jacobellis’s Net Worth in 2026?

Lindsey Jacobellis has various earning avenues as an elite snowboarder. She partnered with Ben Helmets at the 2022 Olympics. She has had various partnerships with brands like Billabong, Monster Energy, Oakley, and GoPro. Then there is prize money from winning multiple World Cups, X-Games, and other tournaments over the years. While the details of her commercial deals and prize money are not available, Celebrity NetWorth estimates it to be $1 million or somewhere in that ballpark.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Lindsey Jacobellis’s Ethnicity?

Lindsey Jacobellis has not addressed her ethnicity and keeps her family history and details private. She loved growing up in southern Vermont. “I love being at home at Stratton with my family and just growing up there,” she said in 2013. Coverage around Lindsey, as well as Lindsey herself, focuses mainly on her athletic achievements.

How Did Lindsey Jacobellis Become an NBC Olympics Analyst?

Lindsey Jacobellis is at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, but not as an athlete — rather as a broadcaster. NBC roped in the gold medalist for their Winter Games coverage. It was a no-brainer, as Jacobellis, being an athlete herself, provides expert insights about the games that few others can. Jacobellis cited her daughter as the chief reason for skipping the games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I sat down with my agent, my husband, and we weighed the pros and cons,” Jacobellis said. “I am a competitor and I do like to compete, but competition could potentially always be there. And these early years with my daughter, those are limited. I had to make a decision. Those decisions are hard. Being an adult is hard.” Jacobellis had already done some TV work for snowboarding and surfing, which gave her the perfect foundation to take up this job.