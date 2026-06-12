Mexican Star Who Had Near Death Experience Makes History for Lost Father at World Cup 2026

Six years ago, Raul Jimenez was fighting for his life. Today, he’s fighting for the biggest dream of his life. When Jimenez pounced on an inch-perfect cross from Roberto Alvarado in the 67th minute of Mexico’s World Cup opener against South Africa last night, it was a special moment in the striker’s journey. His dream that he shared with his late father had finally come true.

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The 2-0 cushion helped Mexico land their first win of the tournament, and their first win in a World Cup opener in almost a century. In his fourth World Cup with his country and his first-ever start for them, the 35-year-old scored his first-ever goal at the competition. The story of pain and trauma behind it all reduced Jimenez to tears. His first impulse was to point to the skies. That was a nod to his father, Raul Jimenez Vega, who passed away in March earlier this year.

He was the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker’s constant support. Raul Jimenez long shared this dream with his father, who sadly couldn’t be in the arena for his son’s moment of glory. But it meant everything for the Mexican striker.

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Six years ago, during a game against Arsenal, Raul Jimenez had a head-to-head clash with David Luiz. He had suffered a fractured skull. In later interviews, Jimenez revealed he didn’t remember consenting to the life-saving surgery. He couldn’t even recall playing that game. There’s a scar on the right side of his head that reminds him that he is living life on a second chance. In those six years, Jimenez carved a reputation as a model number nine in the Premier League. He’s found the back of the net 28 times in the last three seasons.

But he had to wait long for his World Cup moment. For three consecutive World Cups, Raul Jimenez fell short of making his mark. However, this year, at 35, it was practically the end of the line. So, when the moment arrived, and Jimenez slotted a clean header in the 67th minute, it was years of waiting coming to an end. And it all happened at the Estadio Azteca, his home ground.

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There couldn’t have been a better script for Raul Jimenez. He’s grieved and fought to survive over the last six years. And after making it through every possible hardship and making a remarkable return, his dream felt better than it did when it was still an imagination.

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Mexico manager reacts to Raul Jimenez’s incredible performance

This was Mexico’s eighth time playing the FIFA World Cup opener. They had failed to register a single victory in any of those games. Then, to kickstart the biggest World Cup, the co-hosts of the competition broke through their 96-year drought. The game featured more red cards than goals, both of which were scored by Mexico. It was almost poetic that Raul Jimenez’s first World Cup goal saw the nation win their first opening game at the competition.

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Manager Javier Aguirre recognised the gravity of the moment.

“I read an interview where he said this has to be his World Cup. I think he got off to a flying start. He had always been in someone else’s shadow, but today he is a starter for this team — and he has truly earned it… On top of that, he was dealing with a personal situation that may have given him extra motivation. And he even scored a goal. It was a perfect day for him,” Aguirre said after the game.

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It was his 46th goal in 125 appearances for Mexico, now sitting just six goals behind all-time leader Javier “Chicharito” Hernández. He came back from what was essentially the brink of death, through immense hard work, and rebuilt his confidence. Even though he has to wear protective headgear, Raul Jimenez has never looked better than he does now.

Mexico leads group A with three points, tied with South Korea, who have a goal difference of +1 versus Mexico’s +2. Jimenez will have to be on point and aggressive in the box for the rest of their group games. Mexico will return to action on June 18 against South Korea and will play their final group match on June 24 against the Czech Republic.