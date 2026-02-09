Connor McDavid Behind Sidney Crosby for Team Canada Despite Edmonton Oilers Star’s Best Season

After 12 long years, the NHL is finally back at the Winter Olympics, and every team is bringing its best. Naturally, Team Canada wants to reclaim the spot. After all, they’re the reigning gold medalists from the 2014 Sochi Games. And just three days before the Olympic NHL tournament begins, Canada decided in favor of Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, and that left Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid behind him despite the season being one of his best.

As the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament gets ready to start on February 11, 2026, Crosby has been named captain of Team Canada, while Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will serve as alternates.

Interestingly, Crosby, 38, isn’t new to this role. He also captained Canada’s victorious 4 Nations Face-Off squad last year, making this the fourth consecutive top-level international tournament where he wears the “C.” Nevertheless, it will be his first Olympics as captain since Sochi 2014. He was also part of the 2010 Vancouver team and reputedly scored the golden goal against the US.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, and it is an honor to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” Crosby said in a statement.

Well, Crosby is in the midst of his 21st NHL season, all with the Penguins. He has 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points through 56 games and recently surpassed Mario Lemieux to become the Penguins’ all-time franchise points leader.

Makar, 27, is a two-time Norris Trophy winner with 15 goals and 42 assists, helping lead the NHL’s top-ranked Avalanche. Both were also alternates during last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has been nothing short of sensational this season. Even though he wasn’t chosen as captain, the Edmonton Oilers star has shown why he’s widely considered the best player in the world.

Connor McDavid’s stellar season puts him in prime form for Team Canada’s Olympic run

For Connor McDavid, this season has been spectacular. The Edmonton Oilers captain, now 29, has been putting up numbers that show fans why he’s considered one of the best players in hockey today. Through 58 games in 2025‑26, McDavid has racked up 96 points, leading the NHL with a +11 rating.

He has 34 goals and 62 assists, topping the scoring race and ranking first in total points, ahead of other elite stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov. He also leads the way in goals scored, with 40 being the second best after MacKinnon.

But it is not only about the numbers. The speed, vision, and playmaking of McDavid remain dazzling and the man is taking his team daily. Already his career is marked with three Hart Trophies, several Art Ross titles, and legendary playoff performances, including a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024, although the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final.

He is also the first player to hit 1,178 career points much sooner than just about anyone in the history of the NHL, other than legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Mike Bossy. Simply put, his season re-established Connor McDavid as one of the all-time greats and prepared him to take home the next Olympics.

So, yes… on February 12, Team Canada begins its Olympic campaign in Italy against Czechia, and then plays against Switzerland and France. The path to gold is open with Connor McDavid and team in fine form.