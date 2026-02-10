5X Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor Speaks on American Pride Amidst Troubles With Team USA and Donald Trump

The Milano-Cortina Olympics will witness the bobsleigh competition from February 15. When it comes to bobsleigh, the United States’ Elana Meyers Taylor is one of the few names that always come on top. As she prepares for the fifth Olympics, Taylor shared a message on social media taking pride in her lineage and country.

“I am a first generation American- a proud Jamaican Panamanian Italian American,” posted Elana Meyers Taylor on Instagram. “I am the daughter of an immigrant and the proud mother of two disabled sons and my story isn’t possible in most other places in the world. I am proud to represent the US and I love my country dearly. 🇺🇸”

She further added, ” I have trained my entire life to work to get 1% better every day. And in that regard, I feel the same about my country. As a country we are a work in progress, constantly adapting and changing and growing.”

41-year-old Meyers Taylor made her Winter Olympics debut in 2010, grabbing a bronze as a push athlete. Since then, she has been a regular member of the United States’ bobsleigh team. For the next three Winter Olympics, she won three silver medals. During the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she again earned a bronze medal.

Now, entering her fifth Olympics, she wishes to repeat the same success.

Meyers Taylor believes in the American Dream, but things are not as they seem. The bobsledder has been having some trouble selecting the brakeman.

“Over the past two weeks I have been involved in two separate arbitration cases contesting the selection of the brakeman chosen for my sled for these Olympic Games,” Meyers Taylor wrote on Instagram.

“While I respect the process and the contesting athletes’ rights to be heard, this process has been daunting.”

Selecting a proper brakeman is crucial for bobsledding.

Bobsledders often get into accidents when they fail to stop the sledders at the end of the race. They have turned over or crashed, harming the athletes sitting in them. So, Taylor has to scrutinize every fine detail to make sure no mistakes happen.

Meanwhile, this could be the biggest race of her career, considering she could retire soon.

Amid these challenging times, the American President shares his POV, too.

Donald Trump criticizes the Olympic athletes regarding administrative policies

Despite Elana Meyers Taylor upholding her American pride on social media, others may not totally share the same views. Things started to go downhill following Donald Trump’s calling freestyle skier Hunter Hess a loser.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

His statement came after Hess answered a reporter, asking how it felt to represent the U.S.A. in the Winter Olympics.

“There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t,” said Hunter Hess.

“I think for me it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the US … Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.”

Hess’s answer was based on the recent tragic event in Minnesota, where two citizens lost their lives. Plus, Trump’s recent administrative policies also made him feel “mixed emotions” about representing his country. And it is not just Hess.

Other Olympians are also skeptical of the situation, and they supported him.

Two-time gold medalist in Women’s Halfpipe, Chloe Kim, has the same perspective.

“We need to lead with love and compassion, and I’d love to see more of that,” she said.

Kim’s parents, Jong Jim Kim and Boran Yun Kim, are immigrants who came to the United States in 1982 and settled in Southern California.

In fact, Puerto Rican singer and rapper, Bad Bunny, who headlined Super Bowl LX halftime show, openly called out ICE during the Grammys.