Meet Casey Dawson: U.S. Speed Skater’s Parents, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Ethnicity & More

Casey Dawson is a 25-year-old American speed skater who has become a star in winter sports. He was born in Utah, a place famous for its Olympic history. Casey is known for his skills in long-distance races, like the 5,000m and 10,000m. After winning a bronze medal in 2022, he has returned for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy to try and win more for Team USA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His journey is a story of hard work and staying calm. While some skaters are fast in short sprints, Casey is great at keeping his speed for a long time. He also has a fun personality. And one of his signature takes? He carries a bright pink backpack with hearts on it because he lost a game of fantasy football with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Casey Dawson’s Age and Height?

Casey Dawson was born on August 2, 2000. During the 2026 Olympics, he is 25 years old. He is very tall for a skater, standing 6 feet 3 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

This height helps him take very long strides on the ice, a big advantage while racing in the long-distance events.

Where Is Casey Dawson From? What is His Nationality?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Casey is American and comes from Park City, Utah. Growing up in a town that hosted the Olympics before he was born inspired him.

He started learning to skate when he was 10 years old at a local rink. He later went to the University of Utah, where he kept training while studying to be one of the best skaters in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Casey Dawson of United States of America Men 5000m, Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 2, Speed skating, Eisschnelllauf – Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 2, Milano Speed Skating Stadium, February 8, 2026, Milan, Italy.

Who Is Casey Dawson’s Girlfriend?

Casey has a girlfriend named Tanna. They have been together for quite a while, and both love spending time outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, they got a new puppy, a golden retriever named Coda. Tanna is a big supporter of Casey and traveled all the way to Italy with his parents to cheer for him during his Olympic races.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Are Casey Dawson’s Parents and Family?

Casey’s parents are Michael and Tami Dawson. They have been cheering for him since his very first day on the ice.

Tami is involved in their hometown and often gives updates about Casey to the local news. The whole family is close-knitted and they enjoy playing games together, like the fantasy football league that led to Casey’s pink backpack.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also has two brothers who are very proud of his success.

What Is Casey Dawson’s Net Worth?

In 2026, Casey Dawson’s net worth is thought to be between $500,000 and $1 million. Most of his money comes from Team USA, bonuses for winning medals, and sponsorships from different brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speed skating doesn’t pay as much as other sports, but his recent world records and Olympic success have helped him earn more money from companies that want him to represent them.

What Is Casey Dawson’s Ethnicity?

Casey Dawson is White. His family has lived in the American West for a long time. He identifies as a proud American and has spent his whole life as part of the winter sports community in Utah.

He focuses on doing his best for his country and enjoys being part of the diverse team that makes up Team USA.