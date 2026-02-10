Team USA’s NCAA Decision Pays Off as Canadian Veterans Struggle at Milan Olympics

Canada entered the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina with the hope of repeating the same wonders that they had at Beijing 2022, when they beat Team USA 3‑2 in overtime to win gold in the women’s ice hockey competition. With a roster full of experienced veterans and Olympic medalists, the team was expected to dominate early in the tournament. But this year things didn’t go quite as planned.

On February 10, the U.S faced Canada in a critical preliminary round of women’s hockey. The game was quite weighty as both teams were seeking a good seed, heading to the knockout rounds. Canada was also grappling with a huge loss.

Their captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, was sidelined by a lower-body injury sustained in a prior game against Czechia.

When the puck dropped, the United States took control right away. At 3:45 of the first period, Caroline Harvey opened the scoring with a confident shot from near the slot to give the U.S. an early lead. Later in the period, at 17:18, Hannah Bilka scored the second goal, set up by Abby Murphy and Harvey.

And with it, the Americans led 2‑0 at the end of the first period, and they kept that lead through the final buzzer. One reason Team USA looked so strong was its deep group of current NCAA players.

In this game, the U.S. lineup featured seven athletes who are still students or recently active at the college level, including: Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Ava McNaughton, Kirsten Simms, Haley Winn, Joy Dunne, and Tessa Janecke.

Even Hannah Bilka, who became the second goal-scorer, went through the NCAA program with Boston College and Ohio State prior to becoming a professional. These players assisted in putting in four out of the five points in the game.

On the Canadian side, one of their most experienced netminders with a good NCAA background was goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, who was heavily pressured early as the U.S forechecked aggressively.