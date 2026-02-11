Shaun White Admits Defeat to Chloe Kim in Close to Making History at Milan Olympics

When it comes to snowboarding greatness, Shaun White remains the first name that comes to mind. Though he retired in 2022, his legacy still stands unmatched. But his reign at the top may soon be tested as Chloe Kim chases a historic feat at the 2026 Winter Olympics. One that even White admits nearly eclipsed his own record.

The 25-year-old is trying to make history by winning her third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s snowboard halfpipe. She already won gold in 2018 and 2022. But no snowboarder, neither men nor women, has ever won three Olympic halfpipe gold medals in a row. And Shaun White understands that pressure better than anyone.

“Yeah, look, to stay on top of a sport that’s ever changing for as long as we have, you know it’s a feat on its own,” the 3-time gold medalist said while speaking about Kim’s run. “Chloe’s going for three peat. Something I tried. I almost got it. I fell short… but it’s amazing we’re potentially gonna watch history in the half pipe.” And that honesty comes from experience!!

White knows that road all too well. After winning gold medals in 2006 and 2010, he entered the 2014 Sochi Olympics as the favorite for a three-peat. It didn’t happen. He finished fourth, and the chance slipped away.

He later returned to claim gold again in 2018, securing three Olympic titles, though not consecutively. That’s the peak Chloe Kim is chasing.

What makes Shaun White’s push even more heart-touching is that she is doing it while managing a shoulder injury. It happened last month in Laax, Switzerland. Her training took a wild turn when her board snagged mid-slope. She sailed up the halfpipe wall, lost control after a jump, skidded across the pipe, and slammed shoulder-first into the snow.

On January 8, 2026, Kim broke the news on social media. She called it the “silliest fall.” Doctors first spotted a shoulder dislocation, and the MRI scans later revealed a torn labrum. Despite that, Kim decided to compete wearing a shoulder brace after being cleared by her team.

“If you watch how she’s riding,” Shaun White added, “It looks like she’s on her way.”

A Chloe Kim three-peat in 2026 would set her apart from every halfpipe rider in Olympic history. Only time will tell if she will make it through. But so far, the signs are unmistakable.

Chloe Kim shows early signs of a three-peat before the final

Kim was just 17 when she won her first halfpipe gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. And in doing so, she became the youngest woman ever to win an Olympic snowboarding medal. Now again at 25, and jokingly calling herself the “proud owner of a frontal lobe,” Kim looks calmer and more sure of herself than ever. That confidence was shown clearly in the qualifying rounds!

On Wednesday, the American star finished first and booked her place in the final by putting down a clean run and 90.25. Interestingly, no one else crossed 90.

“I’m honestly really happy with who I’ve become,” Chloe Kim said after her run. “Coming into these Games, I just felt really at ease and calm. I know what I’m here to do.” And that calm may be her biggest edge!

Out of more than two dozen riders, Kim was the only one to hit that level. Now in the finals, she will be joined by Americans Maddie Mastro and Bea Kim, while teammate Maddy Shaffrick narrowly missed out after finishing outside the top 12. Still, the field is not short on stories and threats for Chloe!

Gaon Choi of South Korea, a 17-year-old who has described Kim as her idol, is one name to note as she reached the final after coming sixth. The echo is hard to ignore. This is the age at which Kim started her own Olympic story.

It’s clear that Chloe Kim holds the target on her back as everyone’s chasing her dominance. Will she extend the gap and make history? Share your thoughts in the comments below!