Breezy Johnson Confesses To Scare Of Crashing Ahead Of Mikaela Shiffrin’s Milan Olympics First Run

Breezy Johnson is having the Olympics of her career, but even champions feel the pressure! Just a day after winning gold in the women’s downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Breezy returned to the slopes but this time teamed with Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s team combined event. She handled the downhill with poise, even as racing beside Mikaela carried an extra edge.

After Breezy finished her downhill run, the leaderboard showed her dominance: gold went to Breezy Johnson (1:36.59), silver to Ariane Raedler (1:36.65), and bronze to Laura Pirovano (1:36.86). Even though she won, the 30-year-old skier admitted there were a few mistakes during her run. And just after finishing, when asked how it felt to compete with Mikaela as her teammate…who would race the slalom at 13:00 GMT, she shared her honest thoughts.

“I mean, I know what it is to have an Olympic dream, and to hold somebody else’s in your hand is a big deal,” Breezy Johnson said. “I didn’t feel super stressed about having to win the run, but I definitely didn’t want to crash or do anything that would mean she couldn’t go and execute. Once I got through the top section, which I was a little nervous about, I was like, you know, just be relaxed, let’s go have some fun, and I just tried to ski free and have a little fun out there.”

Breezy also reflected on her bond with Mikaela, a friendship that stretches back to their early teens. “I mean, it’s really cool to race at the Olympics with someone you’ve known since you were 12 years old. It’s something you kind of gab about as little kids at a sleepover. So yeah, to all the little girls out there who have a best friend who also ski races, maybe one day you can race at the Olympics together,” she added.

This is a developing story…

