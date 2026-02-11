Update on Horrific Neck Fracture in Halfpipe Training at Milan Winter Olympics

Cameron Bolton had his sights set on redemption! After leaving the Beijing 2022 Olympics without a medal, the 35-year-old was determined to reach the podium in his fourth Winter Games! But on February 9, those plans took a devastating turn!

While training on the snowboard cross course in Livigno, Italy, Bolton suffered a serious crash during a practice run.

At first, he seemed unhurt and continued with his day. The next morning, Bolton woke up with worsening neck pain. He reported this to the team medical staff, and a CT scan at the Olympic Polyclinic revealed that he had sustained fractures in two places in his neck (two stable neck fractures).

Soon after the scan, he was airlifted by helicopter from the Livigno area to a hospital in Milan for further imaging, treatment, and specialist care. An Australian Olympic medical staff member accompanied him during the transfer.

Alisa Camplin-Warner, Australia’s Chef de Mission for Milano Cortina 2026, had updated that Bolton is “doing well” amid his recovery in the hospital. But now, it seems his dreams are over.

The Australian Olympic Committee activated its Late Athlete Replacement rule, bringing in Olympic debutant James Johnstone to compete alongside Adam Lambert and Jarryd Hughes in Thursday’s men’s snowboard cross qualifying.

This is a developing story…