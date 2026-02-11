What Is Jack Hughes’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & Sponsorships

Ice hockey player Jack Hughes, the face of the NHL, will be seen competing at his first Winter Olympics in Milan. Jersey No. 86 plays as a center or forward for the New Jersey Devils and is even the alternate captain. He was first drafted in 2019 by the Devils and became one of the youngest players in the league to gain a point and score a goal. From the beginning of his career, he has been considered a once-in-a-generation player, and he has not disappointed anyone till now.

Hughes started at the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in 2017 under John Wroblewski, the head coach at that time. In three years there, he honed his skills and broke several records, including becoming the highest goal scorer of NTDP.

After debuting for the Devils in 2019, Jack has become a cornerstone for the franchise. He was unstoppable in the 2022-23 season, scoring 99 points, a franchise record. He featured in three of the all-star matches of NHL 2022, 2023, and 2024. His stunning performances on ice translated into his financial profile as well. From rookie contracts to long-term contract extensions, along with lucrative endorsement deals, all have largely contributed to Hughes’ earnings.

What Is Jack Hughes’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Jack Hughes’ net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

He had signed a 3-year, $11 million contract with the Jersey Devils in 2019. By the end of 2021, he signed a marquee deal with the franchise for $64 million, extending the contract for eight years till the 2029-30 season. This stands roughly at $8 million per year, which is one of the best long-term bargains in the whole league.

How Much Prize Money Has Jack Hughes Earned?

NHL is a team sport, so there is no prize money. The teams get prize money when they reach the finals or win the championship, which is then divided among the staff and players.

Players primarily earn from their guaranteed contracts, performance bonuses, and brand endorsements.

Over the course of his NHL career, Hughes has earned $37 million from his contracts.

Internationally, he has represented the United States at events like the IIHF World Championship and the World Juniors. However, these events do not contribute significantly to the purse compared to the NHL contracts.

The $37 million is his total career earnings till now, but his net worth remains at $3 million. But these total earnings do not mean the athlete is taking all the money home.

Some expenses need to be paid off, like the fees of the manager, the escrow, and taxes. All of these take up more than 55% of his earnings, and from the remaining amount, he has not invested it all.

Some of it goes toward living costs and other expenses, bringing the net worth down to the $3 million mark. This will most likely rise in the coming years, as he invests more and the returns mature.

Does Jack Hughes Earn a Salary or Only Prize Money?

Jack Hughes earns a guaranteed NHL salary, not prize money. The prize money only comes into the picture if they reach the final stages of the tournament.

The annual salary, capped at $8 million, is something he will receive regardless of the team’s performance. Unlike his previous contract, this one does not include any performance-based incentives.

Ice hockey, apart from being an Olympic sport, has high-earning leagues that enable players to be dependent on federation stipends and medals. The winnings in these leagues far surpasses from the winnings in these international events due to the amount of sponsorship and broadcasting money involved.

How Much Does Jack Hughes Make From Endorsements Each Year?

In addition to his NHL salary, Jack Hughes earns an estimated $1-3 million annually from endorsements.

Currently, he is associated with brands like Chipotle, Molecule Sleep, Great Clips, Bath & Body Works, Gatorade, Ralph Lauren, and many more.

Endorsement earnings of elite NHL players often surpass the prize money that they win at international events or in the leagues.

The popularity of a player directly transfers to his commercial appeal, resulting in earning more money. And Hughes, one of the popular and young faces in the league, acts as an attractive partner for lifestyle and performance brands.

Which Brands Sponsor Jack Hughes in 2026?

Jack Hughes partners with several brands across different categories.

BAUER serves as his primary equipment sponsor, supplying his core hockey gear. He also has a long-standing partnership with Gatorade, which he has been associated with since the early stages of his professional career.

In 2025, Hughes expanded his portfolio and became a brand ambassador for Bath & Body Works.

In 2026, ahead of the Milan Winter Games, he elevated his commercial presence and became the Olympic ambassador for Ralph Lauren. This aligns him with one of the most recognizable global fashion brands, opening more doors in the future.