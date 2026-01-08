Prayers Pour In For Snowboarder Chloe Kim After Nasty Fall Ahead Of Milan Winter Olympics

Ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics, double gold medalist Chloe Kim was dealt a massive blow. Kim suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury in training ahead of the last World Cup at LAAX, Switzerland, before the Winter Games in Milan, Cortina, later this year. The 25-year-old has since released a statement about the next steps in the injury recovery process.

“Trying to stay really optimistic,” Kim said in a recent Instagram video. “I think I don’t have much clarity right now because I haven’t gotten an MRI yet but that’s scheduled for tomorrow. So anyways I should have a better idea of what’s going on tomorrow. Positive things is I have range. I am not in that much pain . Obviously I just don’t want it to keep popping out which has happened. So yeah just trying to stay really optimistic, but I feel really good about where my snowboarding is at right now.”

The incident occurred during the second day of training. She also shared her plans immediately after being cleared from her shoulder injury in her video.

“Also, I know that the minute I get cleared and I’m good to go, I should be fine. I’m just hoping that that doesn’t take too long. But I’m gonna be chilling for the next little while, so if you have any facts on how I should kill all this time that I have, please let me know,” Chloe Kim added.

This response has since been met with a lot of messages of support and blessings for the double Olympic gold medalist.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.