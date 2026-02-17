“RIP”: California Fans Mourn Surfing Legend’s Untimely Gruesome Death

The surfing world was shaken by the sudden death of Kurt Van Dyke, a Santa Cruz legend from a pioneering surf family. Nicknamed “The King” for conquering Costa Rica’s powerful Salsa Brava in the 1980s, Van Dyke spent decades living in Costa Rica with his longtime partner in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca. He owned the Hotel Puerto Viejo, becoming a key figure in the community. But the news of his passing was only the first wave of what was to come.

The New York Post reported on X that 66-year-old legend Van Dyke was found dead at his home in Costa Rica after a break-in, during which his girlfriend was tied up and robbed.

The surfer and hotelier was “discovered under his bed with a sheet over his head and a knife nearby,” according to officials and local media.

His 31-year-old girlfriend, identified only as Arroyo, told investigators that the attackers attacked her before escaping with valuables, including the couple’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department confirmed that Arroyo was not seriously hurt. However, the news has shaken the once-calm community known for its friendly and laid-back spirit.

“I am deeply saddened,” said Roger Sams, president of Costa Rica’s Southern Caribbean Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, told La Nación, as cited by the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’ve had such a long stretch of peace and tranquility. This has deeply shocked us all.”

Kurt Van Dyke was a familiar figure in both Costa Rica and California. For decades, he ran a laid-back hotel in Puerto Viejo and carved out a reputation as one of the area’s best surfers after landing there in the early 1980s to chase the legendary Salsa Brava waves.

Surfing was practically in his DNA. His father, Gene Van Dyke, helped shape the surf scene in Northern California, while his mother, Betty, was among the first women to take on the sport in the 1950s and ’60s. Away from the ocean, the Van Dyke family’s roots stretch into the soil of Gilroy, where their ranch has long been known for its fresh apricots and cherries at local markets.

Local tourism leaders have called the attack “shocking” and “isolated,” but among surfers who know the spot, there’s a different mood in the air. What was once a carefree surf haven now carries a heavy, uneasy silence.

Kurt Van Dyke fans react with grief, shock, and questions

One widely shared post set the tone for the community: “Heartbreaking news. RIP Kurt Van Dyke, a true surf legend who built a beautiful life in Costa Rica. Prayers for his girlfriend, family, and the community grieving this loss. May justice come swiftly. #RIPKurtVanDyke”

Being a Santa Cruz native from a well-known surfing family, Van Dyke eventually made Costa Rica his home. He ran the Hotel Puerto Viejo in the seaside town of Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, famous for its fierce Salsa Brava surf, according to the Tico Times and CRHoy.

CRHoy reported that Kurt Van Dyke first came to Costa Rica in the 1980s and was celebrated as the “King” among local surfers. The Tico Times and the San Francisco Chronicle noted that his laid-back, dorm-style hostel became a favorite stop for wave chasers from all over the world.

For many, the setting of the crime was the biggest shock. One user wrote, “I thought Costa Rica was one of the safest countries in the Americas.”

While it is known for its safe atmosphere, Costa Rica has faced a worrying surge in violent crime in recent years, much of it is tied to gangs and battles over disputes. By December 16, 2025, the country had logged 833 murders, averaging about 2.4 per day, according to reports cited by The California Post.

Though Puerto Viejo and the nearby Caribbean coast had long stayed clear of such violence, Kurt Van Dyke’s passing is a stark reminder that even the most peaceful corners can be touched by tragedy.

Another reaction questioned the details of the break-in, noting, “Something seems out of place to leave a survivor behind in a brutal attack. JS.”

Others kept their tributes short and personal: “prayers to his family.”

For now, Van Dyke’s family is teaming up with the US Embassy in Costa Rica to carefully manage his remains and reach out to relatives across California. Peter Van Dyke, still processing the heartbreaking loss, shared his deep frustration and unease about the circumstances surrounding his brother’s passing.

Speaking with The California Post, he reflected, “There are people who like him and there are people who don’t. It was more nefarious.” Peter mentioned Kurt’s local business partners and how his brother had sounded positive just days prior, saying he was “in good spirits.”

Peter also raised thoughtful concerns about the investigation’s progress and openness, noting, “Law enforcement is not letting anything out. Costa Rica isn’t like it was 15 years ago. There’s a lot of murder, a lot of thievery.”

The sting of losing a legend of his caliber is felt by many online. One popular comment noted, “Damn, he looked good for a 66-year-old. #RIP.” It was a nod to the fact that he remained an active, fit waterman until his final day, someone who truly belonged in the ocean.

Kurt Van Dyke’s mastery of the waves came from years of dedication to surfing and relentless physical fitness. Raised in a family passionate about the sport and riding since he was a kid, he kept charging big swells into his 60s.

Even after putting down roots in Costa Rica, Van Dyke paddled out regularly and held the strength and endurance to rip at an elite level long past when most surfers hang it up. Friends close to him said his ability to handle massive Caribbean waves at 66 showed more than raw talent. While the investigation continues, it’s clear that Kurt Van Dyke’s profound legacy lives on, forever cherished.