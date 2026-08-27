Argentina Association Convinces FIFA to Change Leandro Paredes and Others’ Suspension

A 10-match ban looked set to keep Leandro Paredes on the sidelines for a long time. But AFA has now found a way to soften the immediate impact of FIFA’s punishment… without backing down from its fight against the sanction.

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They had formally approached FIFA, asking for the punishments handed to its players following the controversial 2026 World Cup final against Spain to count toward “A” class friendly matches and official fixtures, whichever comes first. And now, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has approved the request under its current regulations.

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That decision gives Argentina some breathing room, but it does not end the dispute.

The AFA has already made it clear that it intends to challenge the sanctions themselves. Its legal department is seeking FIFA’s written reasoning before taking the case to the Appeals Committee. If that route fails, the association could ultimately turn to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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The controversy began after Spain edged Argentina 1-0 in extra time, with tensions spilling over once the final whistle sounded.

Paredes received the harshest punishment: a 10-match international suspension and a $90,000 fine. Nahuel Molina was handed a seven-match ban and the same fine, while Thiago Almada received a one-match suspension and a $30,000 penalty.

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Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was suspended for three matches, while Spain’s Gavi was also given a one-game ban.

Paredes, however, has questioned the fairness of FIFA’s decision. The midfielder argued that officials had shown favoritism toward the Spanish players and insisted that his reaction came after he had been provoked.

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“I get 10 games ban and $90,000 after I defended myself,” Paredes said, adding that FIFA appeared more interested in how he reacted than in what had been said to him.

His frustration comes in the context of what followed the final. Argentina had already endured a dramatic contest after Enzo Fernández was sent off late in regulation time. Ferran Torres then struck in the 106th minute to settle the match before tempers boiled over between players from both teams.

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But FIFA’s disciplinary process did not stop with those involved on the pitch…

The governing body also fined the AFA $321,000 for several violations during the tournament. The charges included crowd-related incidents, discriminatory behavior, and the display of a political banner concerning the Falkland Islands. Argentina was also ordered to restrict attendance for its next two home matches to 50% of stadium capacity, although one of those restrictions has been suspended.

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The disciplinary action followed an investigation that formally moved forward in July. Paredes faced multiple assault-related charges, while Molina and Ayala were also investigated for their roles in the confrontation. Almada and Gavi faced unsporting-conduct charges.

Now, the AFA’s latest request ensures that the suspensions can begin counting during upcoming friendlies or official fixtures rather than remaining untouched until the next competitive window.

Still, Argentina is not prepared to simply accept FIFA’s verdict.

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The association says it wants the reasoning behind the punishments so it can build its appeal. Paredes, meanwhile, has already made his feelings known, arguing that Argentina would have faced a very different reaction had the circumstances been reversed.

For now, the midfielder’s 10-match punishment remains the central issue. But with the appeal process looming, the final chapter of the dispute between Argentina and FIFA has yet to be written.