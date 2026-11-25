“You gotta make sacrifices sometimes,” Ben Shelton once said about his relationship with Trinity Rodman, and the two certainly did. After sparking dating rumors in 2024, they made their relationship public in March 2025. From then on, they made time for each other despite their busy careers. Rodman even took a red-eye flight from San Francisco to New York after a Washington Spirit game to watch Shelton at the 2025 US Open. Touched by her effort, he told the crowd, “My girlfriend took the red-eye from California last night to be here.” But despite going the extra mile for each other, balancing two demanding sporting careers was not easy. Now, after nearly two years together, the couple have reportedly called it quits.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 24, 2026, the Daily Mail reported that Shelton and Rodman had ended their relationship after nearly two years together. According to the publication, conflicting professional schedules and constant travel eventually made it difficult for the two athletes to maintain their romance. Sources cited by the Daily Mail suggested that the separation was amicable and that they remain close friends. However, the exact date of their reported split remains unknown, and neither Shelton nor Rodman has publicly confirmed the news. However, the exact date of their reported split remains unknown, and neither Shelton nor Rodman have publicly confirmed the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2026, Shelton opened up about the situation during an interview with Us Weekly. He admitted that finding time for each other was becoming increasingly difficult, even when they managed to get a few days away from their sporting commitments. “It is really difficult,” he said, explaining that exhaustion often got in the way of spending quality time together. “It is tough to make time…Sometimes I leave these tournaments and I’m a bit of a zombie. I’m not the most fun person to be around,” he added.

Shelton also explained that both he and Rodman were still chasing their professional goals and had not reached their respective peaks. He described this stage of their careers as “crunch time” before making a revealing admission about their future together. “This is going to be the hardest, most grueling time in our relationship, from my perspective,” he said. However, he also appreciated having someone who understood the demands of professional sport. “Being able to have someone to lean on who’s such an elite athlete and doing things at a really high level as well, it helps in so many ways,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodman had also spoken about the difficulties of being in a long-distance relationship. In an interview with USA TODAY Sports earlier in 2026, she admitted that their busy schedules sometimes kept them apart for extended periods. “It’s definitely hard,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we don’t get to see each other at all.'” Despite that, she explained that they had learned to understand each other’s routines and professional commitments. “We are so good at understanding each other’s schedules and the way we operate and times when we need advice, times when we don’t,” she added.

Their efforts to support each other were still visible during the 2026 US Open. Rodman travelled between Washington and New York to watch Shelton compete, even though she had her own commitments with the Washington Spirit. She attended his run to the final against Alexander Zverev and made several trips during the tournament. Shelton later praised her efforts, saying, “She grinded a ridiculous amount to show up for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He estimated that she had flown back and forth six or seven times during the tournament. But just a few months later, their busy schedules appeared to put their relationship to another test, as both found themselves facing major sporting commitments on the same day.

Shelton and Rodman both suffered painful defeats

November 21, 2026, turned out to be a difficult Saturday for both athletes. Shelton was competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, where he faced Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The American won the opening set 6-3, but Alcaraz fought back to take the second set by the same score. The match went into a deciding third set, which eventually came down to a tiebreak. Alcaraz dominated the tiebreak 7-1 to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) victory and end Shelton’s hopes of reaching the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the match, Shelton was asked whether he would try to attend Rodman’s NWSL Championship game later that day. According to Tennis Watcher, his response was simply, “No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Rodman and the Washington Spirit were facing the Kansas City Current in the NWSL Championship final at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Washington fell behind in the 54th minute when Vanessa DiBernardo scored directly from a corner kick. The Spirit struggled to find an equaliser, and their situation became even worse in the 97th minute when Debinha capitalised on a turnover and scored Kansas City’s second goal.

Rodman refused to let the game end without a fight. Just a minute later, she rose to meet Tara Rudd’s cross and scored with a header to make it 2-1. However, Washington could not find another goal before the final whistle, suffering its third consecutive defeat in an NWSL Championship final. Reflecting on the loss, Rodman told ESPN, “Obviously, this one hurts way worse than any of the other ones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just three days later, on November 24, the Daily Mail reported that Shelton and Rodman had ended their relationship after nearly two years together.