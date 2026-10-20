Cristiano Ronaldo Slapped With 30-Day Suspension After His Apology to National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). The punishment follows his decision to leave Portugal’s training camp in Denmark. Ronaldo has already apologised for his actions and accepted that the federation could punish him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The incident came after a disagreement between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus over the captain’s role in the team. Ronaldo’s departure raised questions about his relationship with the coach. However, his apology and acceptance of responsibility have now become important parts of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Portuguese Football Federation found Ronaldo guilty of an offence under Article 160(1) of its disciplinary rules, Reuters reported.

The disciplinary council upheld the charge and handed him a 30-day suspension and a fine. The initial decision did not explain every detail about how the ban would affect his future matches. However, Sky Sports has reported that Ronaldo’s suspension started when he left the camp on September 30th.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means the 41-year-old could be available for selection in Portugal’s Nations League clashes against Denmark and Wales next month. That’s if he is called up by Jorge Jesus and Ronaldo had already accepted responsibility for leaving the training camp.

“I owe my national team teammates an apology for leaving the training camp,” Ronaldo said, as per Mark Elibert on Complex. “Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach’s word, as anyone who witnessed our conversations can testify, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute started after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway in late September. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner sat on the bench, warmed up but didn’t play. That led to a reported dispute with Ronaldo later accusing Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word twice about his role in the team.

The reported disagreement grew before Portugal’s next match against Denmark. That eventually led Ronaldo to leave the training camp in Copenhagen, reportedly on his own accord. Even though the 41-year-old understood his actions could lead to disciplinary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forward eventually issued an apology, but it did not stop the federation from punishing him. The disagreement with Jesus also remains an important part of the incident and helps explain why Ronaldo left the camp.

Jorge Jesus and Bruno Fernandes speak out on Ronaldo controversy

Given Cristiano Ronaldo’s status within the Portuguese national team, the controversy surrounding the 41-year-old has taken the media by storm. Many have taken sides, though head coach Jorge Jesus has found more than a few supporters. That’s despite Ronaldo accusing the former Benfica and Fenerbahçe manager of breaching his trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jesus gave a different account of their disagreement. The 72-year-old had a lot to say and insisted that the final decision remained with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can promise whatever I want,” Jesus said, as per the Guardian. “I’m the coach and I told the player that he wasn’t going to play. I told him I would take him to the bench and that, if I needed him for 30 minutes, he would play.

“But I saw the game differently, so he didn’t come on. It won’t be Cristiano, or any other player, who changes my ideas as a coach. Never. Neither him nor anyone else. Not even a president. Never. Zero.”

Despite that, he left the door open for the superstar’s return. “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going ‌‌to decide,” Jesus added, as reported by Al Jazeera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying ⁠⁠the same thing.”

The disagreement involved Ronaldo’s concerns about his playing time and the two men’s different accounts of their private talks. Now that the federation has announced its punishment, the next question is whether Ronaldo and Jesus can resolve their differences and work together again.

After the incident, Portugal and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes denied claims of a rift among the national team’s players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a chat with him and what I said to him is ‌‌what I’ll repeat here: the most important thing is that, whatever happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football and of the country,” Fernandes said earlier, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Fernandes urged Portuguese fans to stay united and respect Ronaldo, calling him the biggest icon in the national team’s history.

“We are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not make choices, that it respects all sides, but, at the same time, Cris is and will be the biggest icon of our national team. He deserves everyone’s respect, regardless of who likes him more or [who likes him] less,” Fernandes added.

Ronaldo’s apology hasn’t spared him from the federation’s 30-day suspension and €255 fine, but he could still return for Portugal’s next Nations League matches. Whether that happens may depend on his ability to resolve the dispute with Jorge Jesus, who has made clear that the coach will make the final decision on his role.