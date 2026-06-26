Fans Call Out FIFA for Ruining American National Anthem Moment During Last Round Game Against Turkey

The 1930 World Cup was the last time the USMNT won back-to-back group games to finish top of their group. It took them 96 years, but they finally matched that feat against Australia. And yet, it wasn’t the result that fans wanted to talk about. Instead, attention turned to the national anthem, an issue that resurfaced ahead of their dead-rubber group finale against Turkey. Fans have had enough, and they’re not holding back.

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With the World Cup being held in the USA for the first time since 1994, few fans were concerned about the speed of the anthem. In Seattle, for many, it was an incredible moment. That, however, didn’t happen against Turkiye in Los Angeles, as one X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out.

“FIFA really needs to slow down the US national anthem. It was incredible in Seattle with everyone singing it but you can tell that it’s too fast for the crowd and the players to keep up with it. Slow it down to normal tempo,” wrote a user on X named American Ultras Talk.

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They weren’t wrong at all. Despite no designated performer in Seattle ahead of the USMNT’s clash against Australia, the American national anthem melted hearts. With FIFA opting to play only the anthem’s instrumental, the fans and players stood and sang in unison. A video posted on X went viral, particularly as helicopters accompanied it with a flyover.

However, against Turkiye in Los Angeles, the situation flipped. Instead of it being a wonderful moment to celebrate their team’s progress into the knockout stages, it was anything but. For the second consecutive game, Mauricio Pochettino and his side struggled to keep up, not with the action on the pitch, but with the speed of the instrumental version of the national anthem.

Those watching on TV could make that out clearly with the likes of Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and others trying their level best to keep up. The same went for the fans, as one wrote on X, “It’s insane. No one could keep up.”

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That sentiment was visible as the camera panned to many in the stands who were trying but failing to keep up. This has been the case for many of the national anthems at the World Cup, although the USMNT’s seems to have caught the most attention.

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Fans are unhappy with FIFA ruining the US national anthem

“That was FIFA? They can go fly a kite, that should never happen again. We should pay the fine that was bad…,” one fan commented.

Their reaction is justified under the circumstances. After all, it was the first time in thirty-two years that the USMNT were playing the tournament on home soil. That alone makes it that much more of an incredible moment, especially after Mauricio Pochettino and his side soared into the knockout rounds. However, the anthem speed has been an issue in LA.

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Some fans especially noted it during Iran v New Zealand, Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, and more. It has also been the case with USMNT games, as many fans in Seattle reported a similar issue with the instrumental version.

On that occasion, though, the fans reacted well and kept up with the speed, although TV cameras spotted a few players struggling. In LA, when it happened once again, the result wasn’t quite the same. One fan even wrote, “It’s also painful to listen to on TV because of the delay between the PA system and the crowd.”

Another fan echoed their thoughts, “It’s terrible and needs fixing before the next game. Surely there is version that can be played at the right tempo. This version sounds like it’s being played at 45 when it should be at 33.”

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That would be just about 2x faster for many, while those at Lumen Field (Seattle) pointed out that the anthem played there at 1.5x speed. They weren’t the only ones offering suggestions, as another fan wrote, “I wanted to come here to say the exact same thing!! Slow it all down a bit or have the crowd sing the anthem a capella instead. That was WAY too rushed.🇺🇸”

Even with the USMNT through to the knockout stage, supporters are left talking more about the anthem than the football. It was a reminder that on home soil, the moments before kickoff can matter just as much as the game itself. With the tournament only set to grow in profile as it enters the knockout stages, fans are hoping FIFA addresses the issue before the Round of 32 fixtures.