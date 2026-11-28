Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning another MLS Cup with Inter Miami came to a painful end on November 27 as the defending champions suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Columbus Crew. After lifting their maiden MLS Cup title in 2025, the Herons entered the 2026 playoffs determined to defend their crown. But a stoppage-time goal in the second game handed Columbus a 1-0 victory, completing a 2-0 series sweep and ending Miami’s title defence. It was a crushing result for the reigning champions, and Messi had little reason to hide his disappointment.

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The Argentine superstar appeared visibly upset as he left the field and walked straight down the tunnel without shaking hands with the Columbus players. After another painful defeat, there was no celebration, no chance to defend the title, and no more football for Messi with Inter Miami this season.

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The elimination came after a difficult two-game series against Columbus. Miami entered the playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while Columbus were seventh. However, the difference in their regular-season standings meant little once the teams met in the postseason.

The first game on November 21 ended in a shocking 3-0 defeat for Inter Miami at home. Gonzalo Tapia opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Taha Habroune doubled Columbus’ advantage in the second half. Tapia then scored his second goal of the night to complete the dominant victory. Miami also had to play with 10 men after Gonzalo Luján received a second yellow card in the 36th minute.

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With their backs against the wall, Messi and his teammates travelled to Columbus for the second game, knowing that another defeat would end their season. They fought to keep their title defence alive and created several opportunities, but goalkeeper Patrick Schulte repeatedly denied them. Messi came close with an early effort and also tested the goalkeeper with a free kick.

Miami thought they had finally found a breakthrough in the 76th minute when Casemiro headed home a free kick delivered by Messi. However, the goal was ruled out for offside. Germán Berterame then missed a golden opportunity in the 84th minute, sending his close-range header over the crossbar.

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Those missed chances proved costly. Just when the match appeared to be heading towards a penalty shootout, Columbus struck in the 92nd minute. Santiago Rodríguez finished a delivery from Anass Zaroury to put the ball past Dayne St. Clair, sending the home supporters into celebration and sealing Inter Miami’s elimination.

The result ended Miami’s hopes of becoming the first club since LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012 to win consecutive MLS Cup titles. It was also a disappointing end to a season in which Messi had been one of the league’s standout performers. He finished the regular season with 26 goals and 17 assists, winning the MLS Golden Boot for the second consecutive year.

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Reacting to the elimination, Inter Miami head coach Cristian ‘Kily’ González admitted that the result was difficult to accept but urged his players to keep their heads up. “I’m very sad about this disappointment, like everyone else,” González told reporters. “But this goes on. We have to lift our heads up.”

The coach also addressed the criticism that naturally comes when a team featuring a player of Messi’s stature fails to meet expectations. “That’s how this goes. When you lose at this stage having the best player in the world [Messi], it’s normal for everyone to start using the word ‘failure’,” he said. “But I’ll say it again: the word ‘failure’ is very different when you don’t try.”

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González added that he believed his players had performed well despite the result, saying: “This wasn’t about names but rather performance. I think the team played well today, beyond our unfortunate elimination.” But while the coach tried to put the defeat into perspective, Messi’s future quickly became another talking point.

Lionel Messi’s future in Football uncertain after emotional confession

The painful playoff exit has renewed questions about whether Messi is approaching the end of his playing career. Messi had already brought his international journey with Argentina to a close on October 6, 2026, when he played his final match for his country against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Argentina won 3-0, with Messi scoring a penalty and providing two assists in an emotional farewell. After 21 years, 208 appearances and 126 goals, he had said goodbye to the national team, leaving fans wondering how much longer he would continue at club level.

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Those questions had become even more personal following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, in August 2026 at the age of 68. Jorge had been a constant presence throughout his son’s career, serving as his agent and supporting him from the beginning. In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, Messi admitted that losing his father had left him questioning his future in football. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you, I don’t know how to carry on. All I ever did was play football, and now I have serious doubts about whether I’ll carry on doing it for much longer,” he wrote.

Messi also expressed how much he wished his father could have stayed by his side until the end of his playing career. “You were by my side from the start, we were so close to the end. Why didn’t you hang on just that little bit longer so we could finish it together?” he wrote. His words offered a glimpse into the pain he was carrying and raised further questions about retirement, although he did not announce when he might stop playing.

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However, there is still a reason to believe Messi could have more football ahead of him. Inter Miami announced in October 2025 that he had signed a contract extension through the end of the 2028 MLS season. At the time, Messi expressed his happiness at staying with the club, saying, “It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project.” While the contract does not guarantee that he will play until 2028, it means he remains committed to Miami for now. For the moment, Messi has not announced his retirement from club football.