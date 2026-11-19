Lionel Messi’s relationship with the Argentine Football Association has reached a breaking point after a beer advertisement controversy involving his image. The dispute began when AFA president Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia allegedly approved the use of Messi’s image in an advertisement for an Argentine beer brand without informing the footballer, despite his exclusive sponsorship deal with Michelob. The incident created problems with one of Messi’s international sponsors and added to his growing frustration with the federation’s leadership. Now, the dispute has taken a more serious turn, with the Argentine captain reportedly seeking legal protection against the unauthorized commercial use of his identity.

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On November 16, Argentine journalist Nicolás Wiñazki revealed on A24’s programme WiFi that “The biggest star in Argentine football has decided to sever all personal and commercial ties with Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia and the AFA treasurer, Pablo Toviggino.” He also claimed that Messi had instructed his lawyers to prepare a formal legal notice demanding that the AFA stop using his name and image for commercial activities without his permission.

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Wiñazki explained, “He sent his lawyers to draft a legal notice telling the AFA to stop using his image to generate business that doesn’t benefit Argentine football.”

The beer advertisement reportedly played a major role in the breakdown. Messi has an exclusive sponsorship agreement with Michelob, an American beer brand, which means the use of his image in another beer company’s campaign created a potential conflict. According to Wiñazki, an Argentine beer company sponsoring the national team used Messi’s image in an advertising campaign after receiving approval from Tapia. The footballer was reportedly unaware that his image had been used.

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“Messi didn’t know about this. Who had authorized it? Claudio Tapia had allowed an Argentine beer sponsor to use Messi’s image when Messi had an exclusive agreement with another American beer brand,” Wiñazki explained. The situation reportedly became more uncomfortable when Michelob contacted Messi’s representatives seeking an explanation. This left the Argentine captain’s camp dealing with a sponsorship issue that could have affected his existing commercial agreement.

However, the advertising dispute was not the only issue involving Messi and the AFA. Another controversy dates back to Argentina’s two international friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico in October 2025. Miami-based promoter VID Music Group had signed a $7 million agreement with the AFA for exclusive rights to organize and promote the matches.

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According to the promoter’s lawsuit, the agreement included a condition requiring Messi to play at least 30 minutes in each game unless he was injured or unable to participate for another valid reason. The dispute emerged when Messi did not feature in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Venezuela on October 10, 2025. Instead, he watched the match from a VIP suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The following day, however, he played for Inter Miami against Atlanta United, scoring twice in a 4-0 victory.

He later featured in Argentina’s 6-0 win over Puerto Rico on October 14, providing two assists. VID Music Group subsequently filed a lawsuit against Messi, the AFA and sports executive Julián Marcos Kapelán, accusing them of breaching the agreement and making misleading representations. However, the legal dispute involving Messi did not remain unresolved.

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In August 2026, a Miami-Dade County judge granted a motion to dismiss filed by Messi, removing him from the claims brought by the promoter. The ruling did not end the entire lawsuit, as the claims involving the AFA and the other defendant remained separate. However, the court decision brought the legal dispute involving Messi to a close, while questions about his relationship with the federation continued.

Messi’s Argentina farewell adds to tensions with AFA

Messi’s Argentina farewell in October 2026 also reportedly added to his frustration. Argentina faced Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, where the 39-year-old received an emotional send-off from thousands of supporters. He scored a penalty and provided two assists in the team’s 3-0 victory. However, according to Wiñazki, the organization of the event left much to be desired.

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The journalist pointed to sound problems during the celebrations and a drone display that featured Messi kicking a football with his right foot, despite being famously left-footed. Wiñazki described the farewell as a match “organized in a completely terrible way.” He also claimed that Tapia could not appear during the event because of negative chants directed at him by supporters.

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Another moment after the farewell also attracted attention. Messi met River Plate president Stefano Di Carlo at the club’s offices, where he received an honorary membership card. He also handed over the shirt from his final Argentina appearance for display in River Plate’s museum. Wiñazki interpreted the meeting as another possible sign of the growing distance between Messi and the AFA leadership.

The reported fallout comes as the Argentine federation faces additional scrutiny over its financial dealings. During his program, Wiñazki discussed alleged payments to companies connected with luxury yacht rentals in destinations such as Ibiza and Monaco. A financial investigation published by Clarín identified at least $1.27 million in transfers to companies involved in luxury boat rentals and management.

Most of the payments reportedly came from TourProdEnter LLC, a company contracted by the AFA to manage its international revenue. Some transfers were also linked to a yacht on which Tapia was reportedly seen off the coast of Monaco in July 2024. However, the available financial records do not establish that Messi was involved in these transactions.

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For now, neither Messi nor the AFA has publicly confirmed the reported breakdown in their relationship or issued an official statement about the legal notice.