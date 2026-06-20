Paraguay’s Almiron Gets First Red Card for Covering Mouth as FIFA Introduces New World Cup Rules

Players wouldn’t dare cover their mouths at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, unless they’re coughing. Not after what happened to Miguel Almiron. This was always going to be a tournament of ‘firsts.’ From mandatory hydration breaks to anti-time-wasting guidelines, the new changes to the game were a mixed bag. But one change that everyone could get behind came in the player conduct section, and that new rule has made its first example with Paraguay’s Almiron.

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The Paraguayan forward became the first-ever player in football history to receive a red card under the new IFAB rules. The 32-year-old was sent off for talking with his mouth covered during his side’s 1-0 win in the group stages of the World Cup against Turkey. The incident occurred during the first half after the game had stopped following a foul on Isidro Pitta.

Members of both teams gathered near the half-line with Pitta on the floor, seemingly injured. And just before the referee settled things down and play resumed, Almiron and Mert Müldür were in a conversation. That’s when the Atlanta United star appeared to say something to the Turkish international, while covering his mouth with his hand.

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This is against the new rules created by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in April. The rule was created after a controversial incident between Vinicius Junior and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. During their Champions League clash, Junior alleged that Prestianni had racially abused him while covering his mouth with his shirt.

Since then, IFAB, which creates and sets rules for soccer, changed the laws of confrontation to include players who cover their mouths using a hand or their t-shirt. Thus, Müldür immediately ran towards the touchline referee to report the incident. Meanwhile, a few other Turkish players, including Arda Guler, went to the on-field referee to do the same.

After prompting by the VAR officials, Iván Barton went over to the screen to review the incident. Following his review, the on-field referee then showed Almiron the red card, so he will miss Paraguay’s last group stage game. The ban could be extended further, depending on the situation, as FIFA has the power to do so.

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Miguel Almiron also makes unwanted history as only the third Paraguayan player to be sent off in a World Cup. The other two red cards belong to Carlos Paredes and Roberto Acuna, from the 2002 World Cup.

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However, despite Paraguay going down to ten men, Turkey struggled to make the extra-man advantage work in their favor. La Albirroja held on to win 1-0 thanks to Matias Galarza’s goal 65 seconds after kickoff, the fastest goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the decision sparked immediate debate, FIFA and IFAB officials have repeatedly defended the rule. In fact, FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina had already explained why football’s lawmakers felt stricter measures were necessary.

Pierluigi Collina opens up on IFAB’s rule changes

Just before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the IFAB announced a catalogue of changes. Football’s rulemakers reviewed the 2025/26 season and decided to make changes to several rules in the aftermath. That included a VAR check for wrongly awarded corners, changes to on-field treatments and more.

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However, two of the biggest changes were to the red card and how it was awarded. The first was a red card for “leaving the field of play in protest of a match official’s decision”. This comes in the aftermath of the 2025 AFCON final. The Senegal players left the field of play in protest after a disallowed goal and a VAR decision during stoppage time.

They eventually returned to the field, beat Morocco 1-0, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reviewed the game. In the aftermath, the CAF board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the game for leaving the pitch and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win. The second rule could result in a red card for “covering the mouth during a confrontational situation”.

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Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron made history by receiving the first red card for that offense. After the rule change, Pierluigi Collina explained why the IFAB made the adjustment.

“If it is a friendly conversation, they can continue to do it without any problem,” Collina said as per The Athletic. “We respect that there are players who are friends and it is normal to chat before, during or after the match.

“When it is confrontational, it is a completely different story. Covering the mouth means you are doing something potentially very wrong. This is something you do on purpose. It is not something that a player can do instinctively.”

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Whether fans agree with the decision or not, Almiron has become the first player to feel the impact of the new rule. With the governing bodies standing firmly behind the change, his dismissal is unlikely to be the last time the new rule makes its mark.