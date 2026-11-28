For Allen Njie, football was more than a game. It gave the young midfielder from Liberia a chance to build a career beyond his homeland, taking him to Europe, where he played for clubs in Switzerland, Croatia and Liechtenstein. He also represented Liberia at senior international level from 2018 and went on to captain the national team. But just as he had more to give to football, heart-related health problems reportedly forced him to step away from professional football in 2024. But still, life gave him a new reason to look forward to the future. In 2025, he welcomed a child with his wife, Diamond. Now, just a year later, heartbreaking reports of his death at 27 have left the football world mourning a life that ended far too soon.

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News of Njie’s reported death emerged on Friday, November 27, 2026. According to Ghanaian outlet YEN.com.gh, the former Liberian captain was attending a gathering with friends in the United States when he suddenly felt unwell. He reportedly told those around him that he wanted to step outside for some fresh air. When he did not return, one of his friends went to check on him and found him lying on the ground and convulsing. He was rushed for medical attention, but doctors were unable to save him. The exact cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

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His former club FC Aarau also shared a message after learning of his death. “It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our former player Allen Njie,” the club wrote. “We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to his family, his friends, and all those who were close to him.”

Born on July 26, 1999, in Barnesville, Liberia, Njie began his football journey in his home country. He developed through the local game, including time with Pepper FC and LISCR FC, before earning an opportunity in Europe. In February 2019, he joined Swiss club Grasshopper Club Zürich, where he continued his development as a defensive midfielder. His physical presence and work in the middle of the pitch helped him earn opportunities with the senior side, and he went on to make appearances in the Swiss Challenge League.

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One of the people who came to know Njie during his time at Grasshopper was Vero Salatic, the club’s former captain. Salatic was part of the club during the 2019–20 Challenge League season and later remembered the young Liberian as someone who brought plenty of personality to the dressing room. Their connection went beyond football, too. Salatic once took Njie to the Zurich Festival to show him around the city, a memory that came back to him after hearing the heartbreaking news.

Speaking to Blue Sport, Salatic said he was finding it difficult to accept the news of Njie’s death. “I don’t even want to believe that this report is true. I’m looking at a photo of the two of us right now, from when I took him to the Zurich Festival to show him a bit of the city,” he said.

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As he remembered their time together, Salatic described Njie as a lively character who could be difficult to handle at times, but someone he genuinely liked. He also recalled the nickname they shared. “He never told me his name; he always called me ‘Legend’ (Ed.). So I just started calling him that, too. That’s all that’s left now.”

Njie’s European journey continued with a loan move to Croatian side NK Slaven Belupo in February 2021. He returned to Switzerland later that year and joined FC Aarau in July. It was at Aarau that he enjoyed one of the most active spells of his club career. Between 2021 and 2023, he made 60 league appearances and scored twice. Across all competitions, he featured 66 times for the club. His contract ended by mutual agreement in November 2023, bringing that chapter to a close.

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In December 2023, Njie signed for FC Vaduz in Liechtenstein, with the move taking effect in January 2024. He made 15 league appearances for the club during the 2023–24 season. However, in April 2024, Vaduz announced that his contract would not be extended. It marked the end of his last recorded professional club spell. Reports later revealed that heart-related problems had reportedly forced him to step away from professional football, although accounts differ on when he retired.

While building his club career in Europe, Njie also made his mark on the international stage with Liberia. After representing his country at under-20 level, he made his senior debut in 2018. He went on to make more than 20 appearances for the Lone Star, with player records listing either 20 or 21 caps, and eventually took on the responsibility of captaining his national team. Notably, Njie’s death is the third heartbreaking loss to hit the football community in just a few days.

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Two football losses made an already difficult week even sadder

Even before the news of Njie’s passing emerged, the sport was already mourning the loss of two players whose careers had left their mark on the game. Former Iceland goalkeeper Ingvar Jónsson died on November 25, 2026, at the age of 37, after reportedly battling cancer. He was part of the Iceland team that captured the world’s attention at Euro 2016. Iceland reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, famously defeating England 2-1 in the round of 16. Jónsson was among the players who experienced that unforgettable journey, making his death another painful loss for Icelandic football.

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Just a day later, on November 26, 2026, Brazilian forward Juary passed away at the age of 67. He enjoyed a career with several respected clubs, including Santos, Inter Milan and Porto, but one moment in particular secured his place in European football history. In the 1987 European Cup final against Bayern Munich, Juary came off the bench and scored Porto’s second goal in a 2-1 comeback victory, helping the Portuguese side lift the trophy for the first time. His passing brought sadness to supporters who remembered both his talent and the part he played in one of Porto’s greatest nights.

Now, with Njie’s reported death on November 27, 2026, the football community is facing another loss.