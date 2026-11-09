Soccer Executive Raises Salary Concerns as Jamal Musiala Suffers From Incurable Neurological Condition

Bayern Munich has a difficult question surrounding one of its brightest young stars. Jamal Musiala is contracted until 2030, but his ongoing health problems have complicated everything. Now, Uli Hoeneß has openly acknowledged the club’s dilemma, raising fresh questions about Musiala’s future.

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“We’re in a dilemma with him. He has an illness that cannot simply be cured… He is still receiving his salary… But just imagine if FC Bayern were to question his contract now,” said Uli Hoeneß.

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Uli Hoeneß, Bayern’s honorary president, broke his silence on Musiala’s health crisis, acknowledging a dilemma the club cannot ignore. He admitted that the club faces a difficult situation because of the midfielder’s condition. Hoeneß also questioned whether Musiala would ever return to his previous level. His comments have raised fresh concerns about the 23-year-old’s future at Bayern. However, the bigger question is whether the club can help him recover without adding pressure to his career.

While no permanent cure exists, neurologists cleared Musiala to play and Hoeneß said medication helps manage the condition. The midfielder has already endured a difficult period since suffering a serious ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain in July 2025. He fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle, requiring surgery and an extended recovery period. Musiala returned in January 2026 after missing 196 days of competitive football.

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But recovery proved fleeting. In August 2026, Musiala collapsed twice during preseason, neurological episodes that raised fresh alarm. In August 2026, Musiala revealed that he had “experienced absence seizures caused by temporary neurological issues”. He had collapsed twice within four days during Bayern’s preseason matches against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim.

Musiala said neurologists cleared him to continue playing, and treatment has helped him manage the condition. He is now dealing with a separate muscle injury sustained while representing Germany, which has kept him out of Bayern’s recent matches.

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Reports suggest he could return against FC Köln on November 21.

The situation becomes more complicated when Musiala’s contract and financial value enter the discussion. He is contracted to Bayern until 2030 and is reportedly among the club’s highest-paid players. Reports have also indicated the insurance attached to his contract does not cover his neurological condition.

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Hoeneß raised a hypothetical situation in which Bayern might question whether Musiala’s current contribution matches his salary. However, he made it clear that the club should not approach the situation purely from an economic perspective. Bayern must support the midfielder rather than judge him solely by what he can deliver right now.

Musiala’s previous performances explain why Bayern cannot afford to lose patience. During the 2024-25 season, he scored 18 goals across competitions, establishing himself as one of the club’s most important attacking players. His technical ability and creativity made him central to Bayern’s plans before the injuries interrupted his progress. Eriksen’s return from cardiac arrest shows recovery is possible—though his condition differed from Musiala’s.

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Now, Bayern must give Musiala enough time to recover while carefully managing his return. The priority should be helping him regain his confidence and consistency rather than rushing him back to meet expectations.

Lothar Matthäus backs Uli Hoeneß’s comment on Musiala

Lothar Matthäus has backed Uli Hoeneß after his recent comments about Jamal Musiala. Speaking on Sky90, the former Germany international suggested Hoeneß deliberately wanted to get under Musiala’s skin. Matthäus believes Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß was trying to motivate the youngster. Rather than simply criticising Musiala, Hoeneß wanted him to respond by returning stronger on the pitch.

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“Uli is taking a little dig at him and trying to get under his skin a bit,” Matthäus explained.

Matthäus also believes Musiala should not be protected from every difficult comment while recovering from injuries. He argued that Bayern cannot always wrap the 23-year-old in cotton wool. Instead, facing some adversity could help Musiala understand what is expected when he returns.

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“I thought it was okay for Uli to say that, because we shouldn’t always sugarcoat everything and just wait until he’s back,” Matthäus added.

His argument comes as Musiala continues to struggle to regain consistent fitness after his injury setbacks. His ankle injury in 2025 made things worse, and since then the German attacker has struggled to earn minutes consistently, with further physical problems interrupting his progress.

According to Matthäus, Musiala has managed only three or four appearances during the past 17 months. The 23-year-old has also missed the past 7 weeks with a muscle injury, raising further questions about his recovery.

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“With that statement, Uli was deliberately trying to provoke a reaction,” Matthäus explained. He even suggested that proving Hoeneß wrong could become the perfect response when Musiala returns.

“If I were in Jamal’s position, that would be motivation enough for me to show Uli that I’m back. And that would make Uli happy,” Matthäus concluded.

For Matthäus, Hoeneß’ comments were meant to provoke a reaction from Bayern’s young midfielder.