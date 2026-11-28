Ingvar Jónsson’s love for football began in Njarðvík, Iceland, where he took his first steps in the sport as a young boy. Soon, that passion grew into a successful career: he won five league titles, represented Iceland eight times, and earned a place in the squad for Euro 2016. He also played for clubs in Norway and Denmark before returning home to help Víkingur Reykjavík achieve success. He had come a long way from the young boy who first started playing football, but his journey took a heartbreaking turn in May 2026 when he was diagnosed with cancer. Just months later, his life came to an end at the age of 37 after a battle with the disease.

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The heartbreaking news was announced by his former club, Víkingur Reykjavík, on November 26. The club released a statement: “It is with great sorrow and deep sadness that we announce that our dear friend and teammate Ingvar Jónsson, goalkeeper for Víkingur, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, in the arms of his loved ones.”

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They further added, “The thoughts of the club and all Víkingur are with his family and loved ones. We send them our deepest condolences.” While the club and supporters mourned his passing, many of his former teammates were also remembering the man they had shared so many moments with. Their support for Jónsson had been clear even during his battle with cancer, particularly through a touching gesture from the Iceland national team.

In June 2026, Iceland’s players gathered in Auburn, Alabama, ahead of a friendly against Argentina. Before the match, they posed for a photograph holding a goalkeeper’s jersey bearing Jónsson’s name. He was not there with them because he was undergoing cancer treatment, but his teammates wanted him to know that he remained part of the group.

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One of those teammates, Iceland international Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, also shared a personal tribute after hearing of his passing. One of those teammates, Iceland international Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, also shared a personal tribute after learning of his passing. Alongside a photograph of the two together, he looked back on the first time they represented their country at senior level. “Dear Ingvar. This picture was taken after our first senior international match together,” Magnússon wrote.

He also remembered their trips with Iceland, the hotel rooms they shared, the laughter and the good times they enjoyed away from the pitch. For him, those memories would stay long after their time as teammates had ended. “Thank you for all those moments. I will never forget them or you,” he wrote, before adding, “Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be sorely missed.”

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Those memories were made over years of playing together, but Jónsson’s own football journey had already been interrupted by his illness. He played his last professional match for Víkingur in May 2026. According to reports, doctors detected cancer a few weeks later, and he began chemotherapy. He was forced to step away from football, although he remained listed in the club’s squad.

Even after leaving the pitch, however, Jónsson remained close to the club. On October 24, 2026, Víkingur celebrated another Icelandic league title, and he made sure to be there with his teammates. Despite being unable to play because of his illness, he joined them in lifting the championship shield. It was a special moment, allowing him to celebrate one more success with the club he had helped so much over the years. Sadly, just over a month later, Víkingur would have to say goodbye to him. But his connection with football had begun long before those championship celebrations.

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The rise of Iceland’s Euro 2016 goalkeeper

Born on October 18, 1989, in Keflavík, Iceland, Jónsson grew up in Njarðvík, where his football journey began. He made his senior debut in 2006 as a teenager and gradually worked his way into the professional game. His early years were spent developing at Njarðvík before a move to Stjarnan ahead of the 2011 season gave him the chance to establish himself in Iceland’s top division.

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His breakthrough came in 2014, when Stjarnan won the Icelandic league title for the first time in the club’s history. The team completed an unbeaten league campaign, with Jónsson playing an important role as its goalkeeper. His performances earned him the Icelandic top-flight Player of the Year award, recognition that marked him out as one of the country’s leading players.

Stjarnan also enjoyed a memorable European campaign that season, reaching the Europa League play-off round and facing Italian giants Inter Milan. Although the Icelandic side could not progress further, the experience gave Jónsson the chance to compete against some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

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His performances soon opened the door to football abroad. In 2015, he joined Norwegian club Start before also spending time with Sandnes Ulf and Sandefjord. He continued his career in Denmark with Viborg in 2018, gaining experience in different leagues before eventually returning home. One of the proudest moments of his career arrived in 2016, when Jónsson was selected for Iceland’s squad at the European Championship in France. It was the country’s first appearance at the men’s tournament, and the team went on to produce one of the most memorable underdog stories in football.

After progressing from a group containing Portugal, Hungary and Austria, Iceland faced England in the Round of 16 on June 27, 2016. England took the lead through Wayne Rooney’s penalty, but Iceland responded with goals from Ragnar Sigurðsson and Kolbeinn Sigþórsson to claim a famous 2–1 victory. The result sent the country into the quarter-finals for the first time, where its remarkable run ended with a 5–2 defeat against hosts France.

Jónsson did not make an appearance during the tournament, remaining an unused substitute behind Hannes Þór Halldórsson and Ögmundur Kristinsson. Still, being part of the squad that gave an entire country such a special football memory was an achievement in itself. He went on to earn eight senior international caps for Iceland between 2014 and 2019.

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In January 2020, Jónsson returned to Iceland and joined Víkingur Reykjavík. It became the most successful chapter of his club career. He helped the team win Icelandic league championships in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2026, along with three Icelandic Cups. His individual performances were also recognised when he received the Golden Glove award in 2023 and 2025.

He was also part of another historic achievement when Víkingur reached the league phase of the UEFA Conference League in the 2024-25 season, becoming the first Icelandic club to compete in the competition’s league phase. Jónsson played all 16 of the club’s European matches during that campaign, including qualifying rounds. After years of hard work, Jónsson had become one of the familiar faces of the club’s success. But 2026 brought a fight he could not win on the football pitch.

Jónsson began the season with Víkingur and made his final appearance against Keflavík on May 3. He was substituted at half-time. Later that month, he received a cancer diagnosis and began treatment, bringing his playing career to an unexpected halt.