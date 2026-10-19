U.S. Soccer Offers Condolences After Truck Kills Two at Youth Game in Kansas

A Saturday afternoon match at Stryker Sports Complex was meant to be a time of fun for young players and their families. Instead, it ended in tragedy in Wichita, Kansas, when a pickup truck drove onto the field, killing two people and injuring several others. As police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, U.S. Soccer has issued a statement expressing its response to the tragedy and its impact on the local community.

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On October 18, U.S. Soccer shared a statement on X, “We are heartbroken by the tragedy at a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts are with those injured and everyone impacted.”

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They further added, “We are grateful to the community members and first responders who cared for the injured. The entire U.S. Soccer family stands with the soccer communities in Wichita and across Kansas during this incredibly difficult time. We will work closely with Kansas Youth Soccer to understand how we can best support the community in the days and weeks ahead.”

The incident took place on October 17 in northeast Wichita. According to police, a Chevrolet pickup truck drove onto a soccer field and struck several people, prompting an emergency response. The two people killed were identified as six-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both from McPherson, Kansas. Authorities said the victims were not related.

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Police said the driver was a 34-year-old woman from Garden City, Kansas. Two of her children were inside the truck when it entered the field, while another of her children was playing soccer on a different field at the complex. After the incident, the driver was initially taken into custody but was released on October 18 pending further investigation. Police said investigators were awaiting toxicology results and a mechanical examination of the vehicle. No charges had been filed as of the latest reports.

However, this incident also disrupted other sporting activities at the complex. A girls’ flag football state championship was taking place on an adjacent field, but the remaining games were suspended following the crash.

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Wichita Mayor Lily Wu, who was briefly at the scene, made a post on Facebook soon after the incident. “I’m heartbroken by reports of a tragic incident at Stryker Sports Complex. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved.” Sadly, the Wichita tragedy is not the first time a vehicle has entered a football field during a match.

A similar incident disrupted a football match in 2023

In July 2023, a pre-season friendly between Dunston UTS FC and Gateshead FC in northeast England was abandoned after two vehicles, including a hearse, drove onto the field. The incident took place on July 21 at Dunston UTS Stadium in Gateshead. The teams were level at 1-1 when, shortly after half-time at around 8:20 p.m., a hearse and a Subaru entered the pitch from the stadium car park.

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Witnesses reported that men wearing balaclavas got out of the hearse and moved into the Subaru. The Subaru then drove away, reportedly breaking through a perimeter barrier, while the hearse was left abandoned near the centre circle. The referee abandoned the match, and spectators were evacuated from the stadium. Northumbria Police arrived shortly afterwards and launched an investigation. No injuries were reported, although the incident caused damage to the pitch.

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Unlike the tragedy in Wichita, where a pickup truck entered a field during a youth soccer event, killing two people and injuring others, the Gateshead incident resulted in no reported injuries.