US Soccer Star Reveals How Non-American Coach Mauricio Pochettino Is Helping Them Win at FIFA World Cup 2026

When Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the first non-American head coach of the USMNT in 2024, tasked with turning the U.S. into a real contender ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it sparked doubts about whether an outsider could fully understand the team’s culture and players. At the time, Bruce Arena also questioned the idea. Two years later, the team has won both of its opening two group matches at the World Cup. And now striker Folarin Balogun, who scored twice in the team’s 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening match, has shared his take on the coach and his so-called ‘non-American’ approach.

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“I think he’s come in, and he’s really wanted to understand it from the players’ point of view, what it means and what it feels like to be American,” Balogun shared with USA Today Sports on June 22.

“He’s always asking questions. He might be watching a basketball game or something, and he’s intrigued, and he wants to learn more. And I feel like that gives us confidence as players, just that he’s really on board with what we’re doing.”

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Balogun’s comments reflect an approach Pochettino has publicly embraced since taking over the national team.

Rather than arriving with fixed ideas about American soccer, the Argentine coach has repeatedly spoken about the importance of understanding the country’s football culture and learning what representing the United States means to his players.

That curiosity has extended beyond the pitch. As Balogun noted, Pochettino often asks questions about American sports and culture, using those conversations to better understand the backgrounds and experiences of the squad he inherited. The effort has been noticeable enough that players have repeatedly pointed to it as one of the reasons they have bought into his leadership.

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His actions have mirrored those words. During the build-up to the World Cup, Pochettino cast an unusually wide net in evaluating the player pool, giving opportunities to more than 80 players across camps and competitions. Rather than settling quickly on a core group, he spent much of his first two years learning about the personalities, strengths and motivations of the talent available to him before finalizing his 26-man World Cup roster.

Pochettino has also embraced the broader significance of coaching the United States at a home World Cup. Earlier this year, he described the opportunity as part of his own “American dream,” a reflection of how deeply he has invested in the project despite arriving from a career spent almost entirely in European club football.

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With clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, he managed some of the biggest names in world football, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar. Yet despite his experience at the highest club level, he arrived in the United States without ever coaching a national team.

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Things didn’t go so smoothly on the way to the World Cup. In the months leading up to the tournament, Pochettino tried many different options. He gave opportunities to over 80 players and experimented with some in the formation of his final 26-man squad. With frequent changes came the doubt around the squad’s identity, particularly with the poor performances in games such as the Nations League and Gold Cup.

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In retrospect, however, it was an experiment that was worthwhile. Gradually, Mauricio Pochettino found himself the team’s centre and the basis on which he could rely most trusted and and the team began to develop a clearer structure and a more direct attacking style. Much of that progress is now visible on the World Cup stage.

The Stars and Stripes opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay at SoFi Stadium. They followed it with a 2-0 win over Australia. It is one of their strongest starts since 1930. Earlier this year, Mauricio Pochettino said, “We want to win the World Cup, we are winners.” And it seems they might be. Now, after two wins, the US coach faces one of his biggest tests of the tournament.

Yellow card concerns leave Mauricio Pochettino with tough choices

The USMNT has already secured top spot in Group D, guaranteeing a place in the Round of 32 and clinching first place in a World Cup group for the first time since 2010. And now attention turns to Thursday’s game against Turkey at Los Angeles Stadium. However, before that, Mauricio Pochettino has a big decision to make. He’s going to have to decide whether he wants to rest big names or stick with his best to maintain the momentum.

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Several members of the team are on a tight rope walk. Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson are all carrying yellow cards. This means another booking would rule them out of the knockout-stage opener. Losing any of those players for the Round of 32 would be a big setback, especially given the roles they have played in the team’s impressive start.

That situation could force Mauricio Pochettino into making several changes. If Balogun, currently the team’s leading scorer at the tournament, is rested, Ricardo Pepi is expected to lead the line. Defensively, Auston Trusty could come into central defense, while Max Arfsten may feature on the left side. In midfield, Cristian Roldan could partner Sebastian Berhalter in a deeper role.

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Right now, Mauricio Pochettino needs to make a call. Yet every decision carries weight. Rest too many players, and the team risks losing momentum. Play too many regular starters, and the danger of suspension or injury grows.