USMNT Frustrations Bring Massive Change for 2026 World Cup

The year 2022 was tough for the US men’s soccer team. On the field, the USMNT fought hard but fell in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Off the field, frustration was already brewing before the knockout stage. It began when Nike and the U.S. Soccer Federation unveiled the World Cup kits. Players weren’t happy. The designs didn’t feel right, and the dissatisfaction quickly spread. That experience became a lesson, and the team made sure that it wouldn’t happen in 2026. But is that how it panned out?

Recently, Nike and U.S. Soccer have officially released the 2026 home and away shirts of the USMNT as the team gears up to play the tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Home kit has striking red-and-white stripes in the form of waves inspired by the American flag, complemented by navy accents and a national slogan printed inside the neck.

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Even the away shirt is a deep midnight navy with faint star imagery and metal silver details. Both jerseys are based on a custom font that was inspired by stars and stripes, and this time around, they were designed with player consultation to ensure that the players feel like they own them.

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Midfielder Tyler Adams, who captained the USMNT 2022 squad, said, “We literally picked everything. I feel like we had more say than Nike had in it, to be honest. And, you know, we have some opinionated players on our team.”

Adams was joined by other stars, which included Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Matt Turner. They consulted with Nike and departmental heads of U.S. Soccer in identifying a red and white stripes kit and a black obsidian stars kit, which they believe would be favored by the fans and players.

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“The players were very cognizant of [the fact that] we have a very diverse fan base,” says Maribeth Towers, U.S. Soccer’s VP of consumer products. For the away kit, some players wanted a black jersey, but U.S. Soccer vetoed that idea. When Nike presented their initial “stars” design in June 2024, players rejected it as the stars were too visible.

Towers explains, “They had to do a re-do.” The end result is the almost black jersey they desired with reflective stars that can hardly be seen at a distance, ideal for on and off the pitch use, as Rosete explains.

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That “started the conversation: next time around, let’s have a say,” Adams says. And it was that backlash that influenced the USMNT 2026 kits, which is a direct reaction to the errors and disappointments of 2022.

The story behind the USMNT’s 2022 kit backlash

When Nike and U.S Soccer revealed the 2022 World Cup jerseys, the reaction was immediate but not in a good way! The home shirt was mostly white with subtle red and blue stripes on the sleeves and a navy triangle around the collar, while the away kit featured a tie-dye or “ice-dye” blue pattern. Nike claimed on paper that the designs were inspired by classic American colors, sporting traditions, and youth culture. In reality, many fans and players saw something far less exciting.

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On social media, many labelled the kits among the “worst” or “ugliest” in USMNT history. Comments ranged from calling them “boring” to saying they looked like cheap or generic shirts. The backlash was so strong that a Change.org petition emerged asking for a redesign before the USMNT tournament even began.

Players didn’t hold back either! Midfielder Weston McKennie responded to leaked images: “Tried to tell them,” accompanied by a crying emoji.

Forward Tim Weah echoed the sentiment, “We just as angry as y’all !!!”

In conclusion, the 2022 disappointment did not pass without a trace. It was a turning point that prompted Nike and U.S. Soccer to hear the players out, which resulted in highly welcomed 2026 USMNT kits that were heavily player-influenced.