“Want to Push Me to Talk”: Team USA Coach Loses Cool at Christian Pulisic Question by Reporter at FIFA World Cup

After the USMNT’s resounding 4-1 win in the World Cup opener against Paraguay, the conversation forked into two. The first was, obviously, about the US team’s largest margin of victory at a World Cup since 1930, when Bert Patenaude scored the first-ever World Cup hat trick in a 3-0 win against the same opposition. The second was about their talisman, Christian Pulisic, and his injury. Coach Mauricio Pochettino, however, nipped the second one in the bud, refusing to let the conversation converge into just one player.

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During the post-match conference, journalist Brian Lewis of The New York Post asked Pochettino about his overall impression of Christian Pulisic and the impact that he had on the game in the first half. “You want to push me to talk about names, and it’s about the team,” the USMNT head coach snapped. “It’s a collective performance.”

Rather than directly answering Lewis’ question, Pochettino went through his squad, one by one. “Of course he was amazing, of course Balo was amazing; of course Tim Ream was amazing, of course Chris Richards was amazing. Weston McKennie was amazing. Malik Tillman was amazing. Tyler Adams, amazing. Antonee Robinson, amazing. Alex Freeman, amazing. Sergino Dest, amazing,” he said. “I think it was the collective approach.”

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Pulisic had assisted Folarin Balogun in the USA’s second goal of the night, after an unfortunate own goal by the Paraguayan midfielder Damián Bobadilla.

This took Pulisic’s tally to 3 goal contributions in the USA’s last 3 World Cup games, as he had assisted against Iran in their closing game in the 2022 World Cup. However, Pulisic was subbed off at halftime for midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, causing concerns over his physical state. Pulisic missed seven club and country matches in 2025-26, including a 23-day absence due to a hamstring injury.

The frustration from Pochettino was understandable given the circumstances.

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Pulisic, one of the most high-profile stars of the USMNT, had been replaced at halftime, a decision that was bound to raise questions. However, Pochettino made it clear that he had no intention of allowing the narrative to focus solely on one player, no matter how prominent. In a high-stakes tournament like the World Cup, you do not want unnecessary attention to your team, especially when you’re the host country. Managers like Pochettino know that well.

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Pressed further, he explained how Pulisic had taken a kick to the calf during training a few days ago. After the first half yesterday, it seemed to bother him. So, the coach benched him, especially since they had a comfortable lead.

USA cruise past Paraguay in Group D opener despite Christian Pulisic scare

Team USA dismantled Paraguay 4-1 in their opening game to start off their home World Cup. An own goal by Damian Bobadilla opened the floodgates. Their star number 9, ex-Arsenal player Folarin Balogun, was firing on all cylinders as he struck twice against La Albirroja. The substitute Mauricio pulled one back deep into the game, but a late injury-time trivela finish by Gio Reyna sealed the deal for the USMNT.

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The USA had scored thrice in the first half with Pulisic on the field, exhibiting fluid attacking play. The second half, however, told a different story offensively. Without Pulisic, the USMNT lost the venom in its offense during the second half.

The priority shifted to preserving the lead rather than extending it. It felt like a sensible call ahead of the difficult upcoming fixtures in Group D. In a group that includes Australia and Turkey, goal difference may still be important.

Pochettino’s side is in an enviable position heading into the next game, with three points and a three-goal difference. Their next match is against the in-form Socceroos of Australia, who are managed by former player Tony Popovic.

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Against stronger opposition, the margins for error will be lower. However, the confidence that the USMNT will derive from knowing that they have enough squad depth is exactly the kind of foundation a deep World Cup run is built on.