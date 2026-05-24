The most-talked-about sports event is set to launch in Las Vegas pretty soon, and it has divided everyone. Branded by many as the “Doping Olympics,” the Enhanced Games officially allow athletes to use performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision. While international sports boards are furious, several elite American Olympians have chosen to step into the arena to test their limits, spark conversations about science, and pursue massive financial payouts.

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Enhanced Games was first conceived as a concept by Aron D’Souza in 2022. With backing from billionaires like Peter Thiel, the first games are to begin soon. A host of stars are coming out of retirement and raring to chase world records, knowing they will never be tested later. Banned athletes like Antani Ivanov and Arley Méndez will also be in action at the Enhanced Games.

Which American Olympians Have Joined the Enhanced Games?

Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley is one of the biggest names in track and field, having won a silver medal in the 100 meters in Tokyo and a bronze medal in Paris. He shocked the sports community by becoming the first American track athlete to sign up for the Las Vegas event, declaring his desire to push his limits and become the fastest human to ever live. Interestingly, Kerley’s choice to join came right after he was handed a two-year ban from traditional track events by the Athletics Integrity Unit in March 2026 for missing three out-of-competition dr-g tests.

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Kerley is actually competing as a clean, non-enhanced athlete in Las Vegas, but he was completely open about his financial motivation, explaining that when you get fired from a job, you have to look for new ways to make money and make your pocket fatter.

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Hunter Armstrong

Armstrong holds two Olympic golds and owns the 50m backstroke world record. His choice to join the tournament surprised many swimming fans because he actively plans to return and compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Unlike most competitors in Las Vegas, Armstrong has chosen to enter the pool as a non-enhanced athlete, completely skipping the medical dr-g protocols. He stated that he takes great pride in his natural, God-given talent, but he highly appreciated having the complete personal freedom to race against an enhanced field while remaining a natural athlete.

Cody Miller

Cody Miller is a veteran breaststroke specialist who won an Olympic gold medal and an individual bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. Miller is using a private doctor to enhance his performance for the event, and he has spoken out about how the general conversation around performance dr-gs needs to change.

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He explained that substances like testosterone and hormone replacement therapy are already widely used by normal people for general health and longevity, so the concept was not foreign to him. Furthermore, Miller expressed that he prefers an event that is honest about medicine, rather than traditional Olympic broadcasts where an athlete breaks a world record, and the television immediately cuts to a commercial for fast food or soda.

Other American Athletes

Several other elite US sports stars have traveled to Las Vegas to join the competition. In the weightlifting division, American lifters Wesley Kitts and Dylan Cooper have both joined the field, using private approved doctors to enhance their strength outside of the event’s main trial program. On the track side, American short-distance sprinters like Shania Collins and Taylor Anderson have also signed up to compete. Collins shared that being completely upfront and honest about dr-g use actually gives the athletes far more integrity than people who choose to cheat in the shadows of traditional sports.

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Why Are Olympians Choosing to Compete in the Enhanced Games?

The main reason so many world-class athletes are choosing to compete in Las Vegas despite heavy threats from sports boards comes down to historic financial rewards. The Enhanced Games features a massive twenty-five million dollar prize pool, offering a guaranteed baseline salary and a huge two hundred and fifty thousand dollar payout for winners. On top of that, any athlete who breaks a world record can take home a massive one-million-dollar bonus, which is far more money than traditional athletic federations pay their champions over a decade of work.

Another major factor is the total lack of stressful restrictions compared to the strict Olympic testing systems. For athletes who have faced sudden career-ending bans or those looking to safely extend their careers as they get older, the event provides a fresh start. Many competitors also genuinely believe in the benefits of modern science and controlled medical enhancement, viewing the event as a great chance to explore the absolute peak of human optimization under the care of health professionals. They also dislike the traditional Olympic model, where sports corporations make billions of dollars while the athletes themselves feel heavily underpaid.

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How Have Fans, WADA, and the Olympic Community Reacted?

The reaction from the mainstream sports community has been a mixture of deep anger and complete disbelief. The World Anti-Doping Agency completely dismissed the event, calling it a highly dangerous and irresponsible concept that pushes powerful, risky substances onto young people.

Mainstream leaders have been incredibly blunt, with the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency calling the Las Vegas event a dangerous clown show rather than a real sport, while the president of World Athletics labeled it moronic and threatened life-long bans for anyone who shows up to compete.

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Armstrong is risking a ban from the 2028 LA Olympics by participating at the Enhanced Games as his participation at the Games, despite being clean, falls in a grey area. Multiple banned athletes also raise questions about their eligibility for world championships and the Olympics.

Among sports fans, the event has sparked a massive debate about the future of human biology and fair play. While many critics think the event sets a terrible example for kids and promotes unhealthy body images, others are highly curious to see just how fast a human body can go when it is fully optimized by modern medicine. The deep financial arguments raised by the organizers have also forced a serious conversation about how underpaid traditional Olympic athletes are compared to the billions of dollars generated on their backs by international sports corporations.

The launch of the Enhanced Games represents a massive turning point that could permanently alter the sports landscape. By creating a unique system where performance medicine is out in the open, the event has forced fans and athletes to rethink the boundaries of human speed and fairness. Whether this weekend’s encounters remain a wild Las Vegas show or spark a permanent cultural shift depends entirely on how the public reacts to a new era of optimized human achievements.