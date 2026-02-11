Who Are Maxim Naumov’s Parents? Meet Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova

Maxim Naumov was met with horrific news on January 29, 2025. He found out that his parents were two of 64 passengers aboard American Airlines flight 5342, which collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter above Washington, D.C. There were no survivors of the tragic accident. Maxim was heartbroken. “My mom let me know that they were switching flights and if I could pick them up. My mom always texts me and calls me as soon as they land,” Maxim said when asked how he first learned they had died. Let’s understand who his parents were and how their legacy is guiding Maxim at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Maxim Naumov’s Father, Vadim Naumov?

Maxim Naumov’s father is Vadim Naumov. He was born in St. Petersburg, Russia (then Leningrad) on April 7, 1969. Vadim was a top figure skater himself. He went on to win many championships with his wife and Maxim’s mother, Evgenia. However, it wouldn’t have happened without their coach forcing them to pair up.



Vadim Naumov’s coach first introduced him to Evgenia Shishkova in 1985, but Naumov resisted switching partners. When his partner fell ill, he skated with Shishkova once, and something clicked. They continued skating together and eventually agreed to become partners.

Who Is Maxim Naumov’s Mother, Evgenia Shishkova?

Maxim Naumov’s mother is Evgenia Shishkova. Like her husband, she was also born in St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 18, 1972. Evgenia paired up with Vadim Naumov, and a beautiful partnership was born.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple won gold at the 1994 World Figure Skating Championships in pairs skating and also won the 1995-96 Grand Prix Final. At the Winter Olympics, they represented Russia in 1992 and 1994. After getting married in 1995, the two moved to the US, where they turned to coaching at the International Skating Centre of Connecticut and the Skating Club of Boston. “Knowing that you may not need the skills that you’ve trained for 25 years to develop can leave you with an empty feeling,” Vadim said. “Fortunately, Evgenia and I found coaching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The couple founded the Skating Club of Boston’s Tomorrow’s Champions skating school. Today, Maxim Naumov is the director. When Naumov secured his spot in the 2026 Olympics team, he made sure to remember his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It means so much in our family, and it’s what I’ve been thinking about since I’ve been 5 years old, before I even knew how to think or what to think,” Maxim told an NBC Sports host in January 2026 after securing his spot on the team. “So, I can’t even say in words how much this means to me.” Asked what his parents would think about his accomplishment, Maxim replied, “They’d say, ‘We’re proud of you, but [the] job’s not finished. We’re just getting started.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Maxim Naumov Have Siblings?

Maxim Naumov does not have any biological siblings. He is the only son of Vadim and Evgenia. However, when Maxim’s parents moved to the US, they found Skating coaches Elena and Vladimir Petrenko and became very close friends with them. “We were in the hospital when Genia [gave birth to Max], and we saw Max from the very beginning,” says Vladimir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena also says that the two families grew up as one big family. “We don’t have family here when we came to the U.S., so we rely on each other,” says Elena. “We supported each other, and we have been more than just friends—it’s a family-like feeling.” So, one could say Maxim has two siblings.

What Is Maxim Naumov’s Parents’ Ethnicity and Nationality?

Maxim Naumov’s parents were Russian. They were born in the Soviet Union and represented the country at the International level before moving to the US. Maxim is an American since he was born in Boston, but his Russian roots remain intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Has Maxim Naumov’s Family Supported His Career?

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were the driving force behind their son’s figure skating dreams. As accomplished figure skaters and coaches, they did everything they could to ensure Maxim Naumov is among the best figure skaters in the world. “I would not be here without them in any capacity,” Naumov told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

At every step, his parents would be there. So, after their unexpected deaths, it was hard for Naumov to find a new mentor and coach. “It was difficult to begin to trust somebody, because there was never a question with my parents. They knew me almost better than I know myself.” Now, he relies on his other family at the Skating Club of Boston and his godmother, Gretta Bogdan, and her husband, Ton, for support.