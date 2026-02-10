Who Is Breezy Johnson? Meet American Alpine Ski Racer Parents, Net Worth, Partner, Ethnicity & More

Defending World Downhill Champion Breezy Johnson did not believe she was the fastest skier in the world. “I’ve long stated that it’s my goal to one day win the downhill World Cup title, and I haven’t done that yet,” She says. “Whoever wins that title is the undisputed best downhill skier in the world. I’ve never led those standings, nor have I ever won the title at the end of the year.”

However, at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, her performance showed otherwise. Johnson won the gold medal in the Women’s downhill at the Winter Olympic Games. She skied the course in 1:36.10 to beat Germany’s Emma Aicher by 0.04 seconds. Italy’s Sofia Goggia was 0.59 seconds behind Johnson and took the bronze medal. As she celebrates her medal, let’s have a look at her background from Wyoming, including her personal life.

What Is Breezy Johnson’s Age and Height?

Breezy Johnson turned 30 years old on January 19, just a couple of weeks before the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics begin. She was born in 1996 and currently stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 172 cm. When she crossed that dread three-zero barrier and celebrated as many Alpine skiers do. “I did some laundry,” she said with a laugh. Curiously, Breezy was named Breanna until she was about three years old. However, even before she could ski, her parents changed the name to Breezy.

Where Is Breezy Johnson From? What is Her Nationality?

Breezy Johnson was born in Jackson, Wyoming. Johnson also grew up in nearby Victor, Idaho. Naturally, she is an American citizen and represents the country at the international level.

“Jackson is also an incredible outdoor place,” She says. “We have two major National Parks and tons of National Forest and Wilderness. I grew up hiking and exploring this outdoor space, and that has carried into my love for adventure and the outdoors as an adult. Exploring new places is something I deeply love about my job. And I think my sense of adventure was created by this amazing place.”

At the tender age of 13, the ski phenom moved from Victor to Salt Lake City, Utah, to enroll at the Rowmark Ski Academy. Initially, she wanted to attend Burke Mountain Academy, but her parents rebuked the idea of their daughter being more than 2,000 miles away. She graduated from there in 2013, and the following year, she went on to make her Team USA debut. Safe to say, the change was worth it.

Who Are Breezy Johnson’s Parents and Family?

Breezy was born to American parents Greg Johnson and Heather Noble. Johnson, a construction superintendent, and Noble, an attorney, met while skiing in Jackson Hole. Moreover, Breezy also has a brother named Finn Johnson. Johnson started skiing when she was just 3 years old. The family spent much of their time skiing at Grand Targhee, a ski resort about 20 miles from their home, with Breezy and Finn going up against one another.

“We’d get off the ski lift, and it’d be ‘Meet you at the bottom, mom!’ And off they’d go,” Noble said. “Grand Targhee doesn’t get huge crowds, and if the kids were letting it rip, nobody told them to slow down. You would not believe how fast 100 centimeter-long skis can go.”

When Breezy started skiing in speed races, her mother was used to watching her speed down the slopes.“What it reminded me of was her chasing her brother down the ski area at five or six years old,” Noble says. Johnson told 1889 Magazine in 2018 that having a competitive older brother pushed her from the start. “My brother and I were pains in the butt to any resort we were at,” she recalled. If they face each other today, Breezy would likely be just as competitive as she was at the Olympics.



After winning the Gold in Italy, she dedicated the win to her father. In an interview with NBC News, Breezy revealed that her father was “in an accident a couple of weeks ago.” That was the reason he was absent on the sidelines. Moreover, she revealed that Greg, who was once her teacher, was informed that he would not be able to ski anymore. Through tears, she said, “The least I could do was try to ski fast for him.” It’s clear her parents and her brother have played a central part in her tumultuous journey.

What Is Breezy Johnson’s Net Worth?

Breezy Johnson is now a recognizable name in the sports world. Her multiple medals and wins have given her plenty of prize money, along with deals with brands like VISA, Medallia, Stio, Delta Air Lines, and others. Some estimates put her networth around $1 million. Yet, they are unverified, and her exact net worth remains under wraps.

What Is Breezy Johnson’s Ethnicity?

Breezy hasn’t spoken about her ethnicity, but there are some details known about her family tree. She revealed that her lineage traces back to New Hampshire. “My family tree can be traced back to the first child born on the Mayflower,” She said. “His name was Peregrine White. But I have a lot of East Coast New England relatives. Both my mom and my dad’s side go back to the Mayflower.”



Is Breezy Johnson Dating? Does an American Alpine Skier Have a Partner?

Yes, Breezy Johnson has a boyfriend. In her NBC interview before the Olympics, while explaining her 30th birthday celebration, she said, “Oh, and my boyfriend sent me flowers.” However, his identity is unknown. She keeps her personal life private and hasn’t divulged details about her partner.