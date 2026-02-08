Why Did Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods Break Up? What Ended Olympic Skier’s Romance With Golf Legend

Lindsey Vonn was looking forward to being single at the Olympics. “I have never been single going into any Olympics in my life,” she said. “So I’m excited to try that out.” She was most recently dating Spanish entrepreneur and actor Diego Osorio. However, after a quiet split last year, she has been enjoying the single life. Rolling back the days, there have been some popular suitors for Lindsey, the most prominent being Golfing legend Tiger Woods. Yet, their relationship did not last. Let’s look at the details behind their highly publicized breakup and the relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

When Did Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods Start Dating?

There were some rumours of the two since 2012, but Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods made their relationship public in March 2013. “This season has been great so far, and I’m happy with my wins at Torrey and Doral,” Woods said at the time. “Something nice that’s happened off the course was meeting Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey and I have been friends for some time, but over the last few months we have become very close and are now dating.” The romance blossomed.

How Long Did Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods Date and What Was Their Relationship Like?

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods announced their breakup in May 2015 after dating for three years. Their relationship was highly publicised as both Vonn and Woods appeared at major events to support each other. They were seen in public at the Masters, where Vonn accompanied Woods’ children when they caddied for him in the Par 3 Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn attend the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Woods was in Italy when Vonn broke the World Cup record, and he was photographed with a skeleton-pattern mask. He was in Colorado, where she competed before a home crowd right after Woods announced he was taking time away from golf because his game wasn’t up to his standards. Vonn had become a regular at the majors when Woods played. She was at the Hero World Challenge that he hosts in December in Orlando, Florida. Ultimately, they split up with mutual respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Career Pressure Play a Role in Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods’ Split?

At least according to their public statements, the two couldn’t handle all the travel and the pressure each of their sport brought. Woods was one of the top golfers in the world, while Vonn was at a similar stature in Alpine Skiing. “Lindsey and I have mutually decided to stop dating,” Woods said on his website. “I have great admiration, respect, and love for Lindsey, and I’ll always cherish our time together. She has been amazing with Sam, Charlie, and my entire family. Unfortunately, we lead very hectic lives and are both competing in demanding sports. It’s difficult to spend time together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vonn echoed a similar tone. “After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Vonn said on her Facebook page. “I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend the majority of our time apart. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What Did Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods Say After the Breakup?

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods remain friends despite their controversial ending. While reports suggested other reasons for their split, Vonn maintained they are cordial. “I mean … I was in love,” Vonn told CNN in 2018. “We’re still friends. I had an amazing three years with him, but sometimes things just don’t work out.” Apart from Woods’ online statement, he has not addressed the breakup. Currently, Vonn is single while Woods is dating President Donald Trump’s former daughter in law Vannessa Trump.