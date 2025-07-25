Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh’s Daughter, Alison Harbaugh, Goes Viral For Lacrosse

While John Harbaugh prepares the Baltimore Ravens for the NFL preseason (the team has an upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts on the 8th of August) his daughter, Alison, continues to shine in the world of lacrosse. She has played in the lacrosse teams for both Notre Dame and the University of South Florida.

Alison Harbaugh, the daughter of the famous football coach has been carving a path, winning the IAAM All-Conference Lacrosse honors in 2020 while she was captain of The Bryn Mawr School. Harbaugh then went on to play for Notre Dame from 2020 to 2024 before joining the University of South Florida for their inaugural season this year.

ABout the move to USF, Harbaugh said, “I knew the coaches, they recruited me in high school. So, I knew it was going to be a great culture right from the jump and when I got here, I could tell how much USF cared about athletics, women’s sports especially.” Mindy McCord, head coach of the USF bulls went on to clarify this stating that, USF “recruited her before she chose to go to Notre Dame,” the college then took advantage of Harbaugh entering the transfer portal to woo her back.

Now, it looks like Harbaugh is keen on creating more memories through lacrosse at USF. Underneath a recent Instagram carousel of her journey in the new University, Harbaugh wrote, “Thank you to the sport that shaped me into who I am and gave me so many opportunities and life experiences…not to mention lifelong friends. Forever grateful for lacrosse as a part of my journey.” Harbaugh, also very in tune with her faith, then referenced Psalm 37:4.

Alison Harbaugh’s relationship with her football coach father, John Harbaugh, through their sports

It’s no doubt that John Harbaugh must be super proud of his athlete daughter who continually does well by her team, scoring pivotal goals and assists and seeming to start successively through the season. However, he manages his pride for his daughter alongside the work that undoubtedly goes into keeping the Baltimore Ravens towards the top of the AFC North Division.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though John Harbaugh wasn’t always familiar with lacrosse, allegedly calling “her [Alison’s] stick a lacrosse ‘racket’ for five years.” he ultimately understood the sport through his daughter’s passion for it, with Alison remembering a time her father watched her play, “I just remember looking over at him and he was just smiling, I could just tell he was the happiest person ever in that moment.” Harbaugh is now often seen cheering for his daughter and attending women’s lacrosse games, and the pride is mutual, with Alison often sharing pictures and tributes on her father and his work ethic on her Instagram page.

Alison’s due to appear on the What’s Up podcast this Monday and it will certainly shed some more light on the sporting legacy that she has carried on for her family. And according to the Instagram post for the episode, she will share some of the lessons she’s learnt on ‘lacrosse, football and faith,’ shedding light on the balance she has established in her personal life and career.