Aaron Ekblad Creates Tension as Latest Words Raise Concern Over $7.8M Contract With Panthers

In 2024, the Florida Panthers proved they were not the same team that missed seven playoffs during the 2010s. However, this year, the Cats laid the foundations of a budding NHL dynasty, who look unstoppable as teams start regrouping for the upcoming season. However, the Panthers are still in the mood to party as Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand, and the rest of the Panthers celebrated their second Stanley Cup win at E11even in Miami.

It was an absolutely crazy night for the back-to-back champions and their fans. The entire team sang Queen’s “We Are the Champions” in unison, Marchand crowd-surfed, and the team continued to throw shade at Edmonton, vibing to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” which became the Oilers’ victory anthem throughout the playoffs. Yet, despite the celebrations, Ekblad got emotional.

“I’m so grateful to you guys for allowing me to speak… I’ve said a lot in my interviews that we always got hope when we had Sasha Barkov. The organization made a f*** incredible trade… I love every single f***g one of my teammates. Thank you, fans. Thank you guys,” Aaron Ekbald said in his emotional monologue, raising some concerns about his projected $7.8 million contract extension.

“Aaron Ekblad will most likely NOT return to the Florida Panthers next season. This video definitely seemed like his goodbye message at E11even in Miami. Where other players are getting hyped, he gets emotional. Source: FadeTheZamboni,” @FadetheZamboni captioned the post of the 29-year-old’s monologue. What’s more? He wasn’t the only one with the premonition.

The fans chanted, “8 more years! 8 more years!” until Ekbald stepped down the stage. With Aaron Ekblad’s $7.5 million contract now expired, the Panthers have until July 1 to strike a new deal with the defenseman before he becomes a free agent. While several experts, including The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn, believe that the NHL star will command a $7.8 million AAV contract, there’s a huge catch.

The financial cap on Aaron Ekblad’s future with the Cats

While the Cats would love to retain Ekblad, this is the era of salary caps, and the Panthers can only spend so much before running out of cap space. While the defending champions have $19 million in cap space, Ekblad isn’t the only player they have to worry about. That’s because Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett will join Ekblad in free agency after July 1. So, can you see the catch?

All three have played crucial roles in the Panthers becoming back-to-back champions, but the team probably can’t afford all three of them. The 2025 NHL goals leader and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Sam Bennett, played for Florida with a $4,425,000 AAV. However, now he’s due for a massive hike as his value is projected to grow to about $7.7 million in AAV.

What’s more? Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds reported that Bennett just said he’ll stay in Florida while speaking at the E11even. “Sam Bennett, a little while ago at E11EVEN in Miami, announced that he will remain with the Florida Panthers. I’m not sure if it’s legally binding, but an excellent sign,” the reporter wrote on X. Then comes Brad Marchand.

While Marchand had already asked for $7 million from the Bruins as per Paul Bissonnette, before they traded him, the 37-year-old just won the Stanley Cup. So it’s safe to say his stock will rise, too. Finally, we come to Ekblad, who was already on a $7.5 million AAV contract. Adding it all up, and the Panthers will run out of cap space before they can sign all three.

That being said, we don’t know what’ll happen to Brad Marchand, either. “We’re going to see what happens here soon,” Marchand said in his post-Game 6 interview. So we’ll have to wait and see if Aaron Ekblad’s time with the Florida Panthers has truly come to an end.