Against Recovering Florida Panthers, Oilers Star Makes Bold Claim on Edmonton Heading Into Stanley Cup Finals

The Florida Panthers have had a bit of a bumpy ride when it comes to player availability. Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, and A.J. Greer were key players who sat out Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final because of injuries. However, they made a big impact when they returned for Game 5, helping secure the series-clinching win. So, the team hit another bump in the road when forward Eetu Luostarinen had to leave Game 5 after taking some hits that resulted in a collision with the end boards. Luostarinen, Lundell, and Greer sat out practice for the Panthers on Saturday.

It was the team’s first skate since making it to the Stanley Cup Final. So, this really raises a lot of questions about whether these players will be in the lineup for the first game of the series against the Edmonton Oilers. “I think the only question mark is Greer. We will list him as day-to-day. The other guys are fine. They’ll be back on the ice tomorrow when we do a little bit of an optional,” head coach Paul Maurice said, giving an update on his players ahead of the Stanley Cup showdown. But you know, the Oilers’ steady lineup and health edge might really make a difference in the series coming up.

How they keep their players available really stands out compared to the Panthers’ struggles, and that could definitely change things in the Stanley Cup Final. In an interview with Connor Brown shared on Hockey on Fanatics View’s YouTube, he mentioned, “I think we knew we had the horses in here, and it was a little bit tough because we hadn’t really been together for a long time, and so we didn’t really have that chemistry coming into the playoffs.”

The NHL star talked about the early hurdles the team encountered because they didn’t have much time to spend together. The Oilers forward really highlighted how resilient the team is and how much they believe in their talent together, stating, “We knew if we survived that series long enough, that first series, we could find some chemistry, and we did. It took us a few games to get her going; we found a spark, and it just kept building. We believe in this group. We’ve got a lot of great players in here, a lot of experienced guys. It’s been fun.”

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers May 24, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA The Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250524_tdc_na2_050

Connor Brown really highlights how the Oilers’ depth and experience have played a big role in their playoff success. Even though they faced some challenges at the start, the team has kept things together and stayed healthy, which is quite different from their rivals, the Florida Panthers, who have been dealing with injuries during the playoffs.

But for the forward, his playoff journey hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park either. Brown is back at practice after sitting out the last two games of the Western Conference finals because of an undisclosed injury. This return really strengthens the team’s depth as they get ready to take on the Panthers in the Finals.

He faced a few difficulties before the upcoming finals against the Florida Panthers

Connor Brown had to leave Game 3 in the second period after taking a tough hit from Dallas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic. Even though he hasn’t been around, Brown has still managed to rack up eight points—five goals and three assists—over 14 playoff games this postseason. However, head coach Kris Knoblauch shared some good news about Brown’s condition, saying, “I’m pretty sure and confident that he’ll be fine for Game 1.”

Brown’s return is really important right now, especially with the Oilers’ roster situation. Zach Hyman is still out after having surgery for that upper-body injury he got in Game 4 against the Stars.

“I feel good. Nice to get a practice in with the team. Obviously, I haven’t been practicing much. It’s nice to get it going. I’m excited,” Brown shared after Sunday’s session. He seems all set, and so does his team. Edmonton is definitely eager to get some payback from last year’s Stanley Cup Final, where they fell short in Game 7 against the formidable Panthers.