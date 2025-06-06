Air Corgi’s NHL Predictions Record: Look at Viral Internet Dog’s Accuracy Amid 2025 Stanley Cup

You’ve heard of 4x NBA champion Steph Curry, but have you heard of Steph Furry? The little corgi that’s been making waves among sports fans with his unique predictions. Well, if you haven’t, there’s a reason they named him after the NBA icon, because this corgi can make trick shots with its nose like no other. What’s more? Steph Furry, aka Air Corg, has sports fans hooked with his prediction skills, and his latest prediction was about the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Standing atop the flight of stairs inside his home, Ari Corg’s owners toss the four-legged internet sensation basketballs, which he directs with surprising accuracy toward the two baskets below him. So when it came to predicting the Cup winner between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, the corgi pulled out all kinds of trick shots. His prediction? Oilers in seven. And the dog has already hit the mark, as the Oilers took Game 1 from the Panthers in thrilling fashion. Now the question is: Will the rest of his prediction hold?

While it’s pretty much impossible to say if Air Corg’s NHL prediction will come true, we can take a look at how accurate he’s been. Good thing the basketball shooting dog has been making playoff predictions from the very beginning. So, how many did he get right? Air Corg had a solid success rate in Round 1, as six of his eight picks made it to Round 2.

Air Corg correctly picked the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights. He only missed with the Capitals and the Oilers. No wonder, the trick-shot-making corgi has over 340,000 followers on Instagram alone. That being said, the social media star only saw a 50% success rate during Round 2.

While Corg chose Toronto to get one step closer to breaking their 57-year NHL final curse, the Leafs couldn’t even break their Game 7 curse. Although the Leafs did push the Panthers to play the series decider as the corgi predicted, the Canadian team lost their seventh consecutive Game 7 since 2004. Meanwhile, the Oilers made short work of Vegas. Then came the conference finals, and the predictions were spot on. So does that mean you can put your trust in his Stanley Cup prediction? Well, let’s take a closer look.

Don’t bet your house on Air Corg’s final NHL prediction

In his Stanley Cup prediction video, the corgi predicted another seven-game series among the familiar rivals. He shot two back-to-back balls in the Oilers’ basket. The Panthers would close the gap with two wins before the Oilers take Game 5, only for the Cats to level the playing field in Game 6. Finally, the Oilers would take the cup from the defending champs in Game 7.

Considering the Edmonton Oilers are already on their revenge arc, winning the cup in a 7-game series would be quite poetic. After all, last year they were the ones chasing the Cats, only to lose it all in the final game. What’s more? Edmonton didn’t just live up to Air Corg’s prediction but broke an NHL curse, becoming the first Canadian team to lead a Cup final series since 2011.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Edmonton Oilers

But hold your horses, before running with Air Corg’s Stanley Cup-winning pick, because Steph Furry has made incredibly inaccurate predictions in the past. Take the 2025 NHL divisional round, where the four-legged sports prediction expert picked the Houston Texans over Kansas, the Baltimore Ravens against Buffalo, the Detroit Lions to trump Washington, and the LA Rams over Philadelphia. Unfortunately, for the dog and the fans, all four teams lost.

That being said, he’s had better luck with the NBA predictions, getting 75% of his guesses right. Air Corg correctly picked Pacers over Cavaliers (4-1), Knicks over Celtics (4-2, inferred), and Pacers over Knicks (4-2) in the NBA postseason. And let’s not forget he picked the Oilers to win last year, too. Yet, when the stakes involve the NHL’s ultimate prize, anything can happen. Only time will tell if the corgi gets the Stanley Cup prediction right.