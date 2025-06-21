Aleksander Barkov’s Honest Mistake Leads Matthew Tkachuk to Become Wingman for Panthers Teammate

It was Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk who put the Florida Panthers in front in Game 6 on Tuesday, a lead the Oilers never managed to catch up with for the rest of the match. That, in essence, was another recap of how the Cats played all season: in close cohesion with each other. And now, as the post-Cup win celebrations rage on, it looks like Chucky is eager to help out his other teammates off the ice, even though the opening came thanks to Aleksander Barkov.

With 18 points in 23 postseason games, Anton Lundell has been one of the biggest driving forces behind the Cats’ Cup defense campaign. And yet, despite all his skills with the stick, there has been one list the hockey center has never gotten his name into: the Panthers stars’ WAG list. But leave it to Tkachuk to try to make a change to the situation!

Matthew Tkachuk took to X on June 20 in hopes of finding Lundell his perfect match. Tagging Sommer Ray, the model, Chucky wrote in his post, “Sorry for bothering you @SommerRay… but our friend Anton Lundell says hi!!” before confirming that the 23-year-old is a “Great guy“. Tkachuk was all about taking the unprecedented opportunity of his team captain’s honest mistake.

During the Panthers’ party yesterday, Barkov confessed that he was trying to search for Sam Reinhart on Instagram, but thanks to the latter having multiple letters in common with the model, he ended up looking up Ray. However, with Sam being already married to Jessica Reinhart, that path was a no-go for Tkachuk to exploit and have some untainted fun at his teammate’s expense. Next target? Anton Lundell.

