Alex Ovechkin’s Latest Update Drops As New York Star Matt Martin Retires

Funny how some hockey records work; you can be a nobody one day and a record holder the next, simply owing to the person ahead of you stepping out of the game. It happens often, especially with most active player records; players aren’t active forever, and then what happens? Someone is suddenly holding a record. And though the phenomenon isn’t rare, what is rare is when that someone just happens to be a current holder of many such records, so many that he often gets compared to Wayne Gretzky himself, so it’s no wonder that that someone in this case, yet again, is Alexander Ovechkin.

The Captain of the Washington Capitals, who recently made history by beating Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career goals with 895 career goals earlier in the year, has just come into the title of an entirely new record, i.e., most hits amongst all active players with 3,742. Matt Martin, who up until now was serving as the main hitman for the New York Islanders, just announced his retirement at 36 and with that takes his record of the most hits for an active player—3,931—off the ice.

It’s now back onto Ovechkin, who is known as a sort of Russian wall on the ice, to raise that number so that he won’t pass it on to the next guy. And just how does he do that? 287 more hits so that he beats Cal Clutterbuck’s record for the most all-time hits. Not too tough for a guy who knows how to countercheck someone like it’s child’s play!

This is a developing story…