Alex Ovechkin Shares Rare Moment On-Ice With Sons During Hockey Game

The NHL has seen many notable father-son legacies over the years. After Keith Tkachuk, for example, there were Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk to continue the family trade; Gordie Howe may be “Mr. Hockey”, but we also know how good his sons Mark and Marty are. And now, yet another hockey family is rumored to hit the ice, groomed by Alex Ovechkin.

How do we know? Well, as per RG Media hockey writer, Daria Tuboltseva, the Washington Capitals captain is enjoying his offseason the best way he can, inside the rink, but with his 2 sons. In her update on X on July 13, she shared a little clip. The caption read: “Alexander Ovechkin warms up with his sons ahead of the NHL vs KHL Russian stars charity game in Moscow.”

Nice way to keep the engine running as the NHL record maker prepares for the 2025-26 season. And he has found a way to sneak in a few minutes of practice for his sons. The eldest one was born in 2018 and named Sergei after Ovechkin’s late brother. The younger son, Ilya, was born in 2020. This isn’t the first time Sergei has been in a rink. In 2023, Sergei accompanied his father to an NHL All-Star game.

He even combined with his father and Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby to score a friendly goal past Panthers Hall of Famer goaltender Roberto Luongo during the All-Star event. Oh, the next Ovechkin is coming, isn’t he? There are Instagram reels of a 5-year-old Sergei Ovechkin practicing inside the small rink, tucking the pucks in the top corner. Like father, like son.

It seems the Capitals Center is eager to see his son grow up into an impressive NHL star, and Alex Ovechkin would be a proud father in the stands cheering his son on. But before that, the NHL veteran has his story to finish.

The Alex Ovechkin tale will continue with renewed Stanley Cup aspirations.

Just in the 2024-25 season, the Capitals center went past Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals. Ovechkin now stands at 897, and he has no intention of hanging up his skates. “I’m not retiring,” he told Pat McAfee in April 2025. “I have one more year, and we’ll see what’s gonna happen. I love being around the boys, and as long as I can, I will try to stick around and put my great body in the NHL.”

Well, he did just pop in 49 goals in the 2024-25 season. The Russian is still hungry for goals. Maybe he has the 1000-figure on his mind. But more importantly, what he wants is the Stanley Cup. The way they bowed out against the Hurricanes in the 2nd round of the Playoffs was surprising. Particularly since Spencer Carbery revitalized the team in 2023.

They finished top of the Metropolitan Division in the 2024-25 season. And at one point, they were among the favorites for the Stanley Cup. Maybe that’s why Alex Ovechkin was upset with the outcome. Yes, the 39-year-old is still craving a Stanley Cup. So, expect him back with a vengeance.