Alex Ovechkin’s Dream Still Unfulfilled Despite NHL Finalizing Landmark Deal for Olympics

Alex Ovechkin had an incredible campaign in the 2024‑25 NHL season, really solidifying his legacy with some amazing accomplishments. At 39, he netted 44 goals in 65 games, including those memorable 894th and 895th career goals, which helped him surpass Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. He also hit his 700th career assist and became the all-time leader in game-winning goals, with 136, surpassing Jaromir Jagr’s previous record.

Ovechkin’s influence went beyond just the stats. His leadership really helped the Capitals rise to the top of the Eastern Conference, and he also contributed six playoff points, showing just how consistently elite he is. It’s kind of ironic, isn’t it? With all the excitement about NHL stars heading back to the Olympics, Ovechkin is still on the sidelines.

On X, the NHLPA announced, stating, “The NHLPA, @NHL, and @IIHFHockey announce the finalization of a landmark agreement in the presence of the IOC, confirming the participation of NHL players in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.” For sure, today is a huge day for hockey! “This is a tremendous day for international ice hockey and for fans across the globe,” said IIHF President Luc Tardif after the announcement. “At the initiative of the IIHF, we have worked collaboratively with NHL and NHLPA in close collaboration with the IOC and Milano Cortina Organizing Committee to make this a reality. Bringing the best players in the world back to the Olympic Games in 2026 is a major step forward for our sport.”

In a similar vein, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shared, “We are pleased to confirm that NHL players will be participating in the 2026 Olympic Games. Olympic participation will showcase the skill and talent of NHL players on an international stage. We are proud to collaborate with the IIHF, NHLPA, and IOC to bring the best hockey players in the world to the Olympics and make this happen in a way that benefits the game globally.”

Even with all the amazing progress hockey has made, Alex Ovechkin is in a tough spot. It’s not about his skills; it’s all because of international rules linked to his Russian citizenship. Right now, Russian players are dealing with bans from participating in the IOC because of geopolitical sanctions, and this is happening regardless of any backing from the NHL or IIHF.

So, even though NHL players have the chance to participate, Ovechkin’s dreams of playing in the Olympics are still being held back by things outside of the game. So, how has Ovi been handling these situations?

Alex Ovechkin’s will to play in the Olympic Games

Alex Ovechkin hasn’t shared much about how he feels regarding the 2026 Olympics, but there have been a few moments that suggest he might be feeling a bit let down. Before the NHL officially got back into the Winter Games, he mentioned to Russia’s RIA Novosti last year: “I don’t know what will be there at all. Yes, we want to play in the Olympics, but if they don’t let us in, what should we do?”

With the IOC and IIHF confirming that Russia will stay out of the 2026 Games in Milan, Ovechkin has kept a low profile in his public comments. Still, his earlier remarks have revealed a mix of desire and practicality. “The Olympics are in my blood and everybody knows how much I love my country,” Ovechkin said in 2018. “My mom was a two-time Olympic champion, and when I start to play hockey, I dream that if I have chance to play for my country, I will do it every time they ask me.”

Ovechkin hasn’t really started a campaign or stayed quiet, but the few things he’s said and the way he’s said them show that he knows exactly what he’s missing out on: probably his last chance to play in the Olympics.