Alex Ovechkin’s Son Emerges as NHL Goalie Threat While Following Father’s Legacy at Ovi Cup

Talk about carrying a royal bloodline! While NHL fans are pretty used to seeing Alex Ovechkin getting his name on the scoresheet, on Saturday, it was instead his son who stole the show. Sergei Ovechkin looked more than comfortable with the hockey stick in his hands, and even made it apparent that he could soon be walking in his father’s footsteps.

There were plenty of NHL stars on the ice on Saturday, as Alex Ovechkin and former star Pavel Datsyuk’s teams locked horns at the Ovi Cup gala match. And yet, despite all the seasoned athletes, it was 6-year-old Sergei, fondly called Ovi Jr., who was the MVP of the match.

In an X post by Uggg from August 9, the younger Ovechkin’s feats were shared from tonight’s all-star matchup held at the Mytishchi Arena. “Sergei Ovechkin (Ovi’s son) scores twice in the 1st period of the Ovi Cup against Igor Shesterkin,” the social media update highlighted how Ovi’s older son bamboozled the New York Rangers’ goalie to make it clear that he has learned the tricks of the trade from the best there is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Ovechkin’s teammates huddled around the young hockey player, Alex’s beaming joy could hardly be overlooked, as also pointed out in Uggg’s X post. One of Sergei’s two first-period goals was set up by Kirill Kaprizov. During the 2023 NHL All-Star game, it was the Minnesota Wild star who was in charge of the babysitting duties for Ovi’s sons, and now, it looks like that familiarity is spilling onto the ice as well.

AD

Sergei ended the game with four goals to his name as Team Ovechkin trampled over Datsyuk & Co. 11-7. Sergei’s mom and grandmother were also spotted in the stands as they cheered for the Washington Capitals’ captain and his son. Alex himself got to score once, but seeing his son bagging goal after goal brought out the biggest smile on his face tonight.

“Of course, I am happy for my son, I see his progress…We will do everything so that Sergei continues in the same spirit,” Alex told Match TV reporters after the game was concluded. This was the third straight Ovi Cup participation for Sergei, who could make it to the NHL Draft in 2036. But this wasn’t the first time that he found the back of the net.

In December 2022, Ovi Jr. participated in the Capitals’ practice session and managed to slip one past the five hole of goalie Darcy Kuemper. Then, in 2023, during the NHL’s All-Star Skills, the up-and-rising hockey star outwitted Florida great Roberto Luongo, with an assist from Sidney Crosby. Gies without saying, we might be en route to seeing another Ovechkin making waves on the ice in the coming years. But while Sergei continues to build his resume, what’s in store for his father?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Alex Ovechkin trade his playing days to watch his son’s growth?

The Caps’ star will return to the 2025-26 NHL season with one year left in his contract. Alex will be turning 40, and naturally, fans are already speculating if this will be his final year playing at the top-tier North American hockey league. In case it is, fans won’t have much to complain about. After all, there are hardly any accolades left for Ovi to conquer. Becoming the highest-ever goalscorer of the NHL, Alex also led the Capitals to become the first team to qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. Even though Washington couldn’t replicate its stellar campaign from 2018, Ovechkin usurping Wayne Gretzky’s record was nonetheless a good enough compensation.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens Apr 27, 2025 Montreal, Quebec, CAN Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin 8 kneels on the ice watching his teammates during warm-ups before a game against the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Montreal Bell Centre Quebec CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxKirouacx 20250427_jhp_iq8_0341

Ovechkin has spent nearly two decades on American soil, making him one of the most beloved stars in the country. The Russian star, too, has felt that love showered over him. “I grow up, like I spent 20 years here. I grew up like a man… like, I grew up here, you know?” Alex noted in April how America feels like a “second home” to him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But while he continues to be highly respected by the NHL fans, it does seem like the next chapter of the Ovechkin story is being written in Moscow rather than in Washington, D.C. But will a part of that story also unfold in the same locker room that Sergei’s father called home and where he won the Stanley Cup? Guess we’ll have to wait a few more years to know!