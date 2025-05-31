Alex Ovechkin’s Wife Shares Intimate Party for Son’s Birthday After Playoffs End for Washington

The sting of defeat is always tough to swallow, especially for someone like Alex Ovechkin. Just a few days ago, the captain of the Washington Capitals found himself on the ice at Capital One Arena, shaking his head as the Carolina Hurricanes celebrated a 3-1 victory in Game 5, which brought the Capitals’ Stanley Cup Playoffs journey to an end. Even with Ovechkin’s incredible season, where he set the NHL’s all-time goals record and led the Capitals to the best record in the East, the early exit left both fans and players feeling a deep sense of disappointment.

But life off the ice tells a different tale, one filled with warmth and joy. On May 27, Anastasia Shubskaya, Ovechkin’s wife, shifted the family’s focus to celebration, throwing an intimate party for their son Ilya’s fifth birthday that captured hearts online. Nastya Shubskaya shared sweet videos from the celebration, giving fans a rare glimpse into the personal life of one of hockey’s most beloved families.

Beyond the hockey-themed festivities, it was Shubskaya’s touching tribute to both the sport and her husband Alex that really resonated. The Capitals (51-22-9) made headlines on March 20 by becoming the first team in the NHL to secure a playoff spot this season. They finished the regular season in first place in the Eastern Conference, a remarkable turnaround from being the last team to qualify the previous year. In the first round of the playoffs, Washington triumphed over the Montreal Canadiens in five games, marking their first postseason series win since they lifted the Stanley Cup in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For fans, the contrast is poignant. On the ice, Alex Ovechkin faced the agony of a season cut short, his team outplayed in a critical moment. Yet, at home, the celebration of Ilya’s birthday shows a man embracing life’s sweeter and better victories. Natsya Shubskaya’s post inundates that even after a tough loss, family remains the ultimate win. As the Capitals aim to regroup for next season, Ilya’s beaming smile and Shubskaya’s heartfelt words prove that the Ovechkins are scoring in ways that no scoreboard can measure.

These glimpses reveal a side of Alex Ovechkin far removed from the spotlight of NHL arenas—a devoted father whose greatest legacy might not be his record-breaking goals but the love he pours into his family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alex Ovechkin’s wife claims that 2025-26 Capitals’ season would be his last

Big news coming out of Russia: Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya Shubskaya, recently spilled some juicy details in an exclusive chat with aif.ru’s Olga Shablinskaya. She hinted that the 2025-26 NHL season could be Ovi’s last with the Washington Capitals. The Ovechkin family had just returned to their homeland, and Nastya’s comments, which first made waves on X thanks to @HockeyNewsHub, have hockey fans buzzing with excitement.

“Alexander still has a contract for a year,” Nastya mentioned, according to Google Translate. “So we will play the next season, and then we’ll fly back to live in Moscow, our homeland. We will stay in Russia, yes.” It sounds like Ovechkin is gearing up to close the chapter on his NHL career and settle back in Moscow for good. This past season was quite the challenge for the Capitals’ captain, who was on a mission to chase down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. Talk about clutch! The timing is pretty wild, though. Just a day before Nastya’s interview went live, some Capitals season-ticket holders received an email from the team’s corporate sales team, suggesting that the 2025-26 season would be Ovechkin’s farewell tour.

The Caps’ PR team quickly labelled it a mistake, insisting that no decisions have been made regarding Ovi’s future beyond next season. Still, it’s got everyone speculating. Alex Ovechkin has been a bit secretive about his plans in the past, but he has hinted at a desire to finish his career with Dynamo Moscow in the KHL, his hometown team. He came up through their academy and played four seasons in the Russian Super League before joining the Caps in 2005. Even now, he serves as an advisor for Dynamo and maintains a close relationship with the organization. Fans are already preparing for what could be an emotional goodbye.