Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors, Brad Marchand Gets Honest About His Florida Panthers Success

After scoring a goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Brad Marchand became the first NHL player to score three goals in consecutive finals games. Now with Game 5 done and dusted, he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with none other than Mario Lemieux as the only two players to score five goals in multiple Stanley Cup Final series, thanks to his two goals, the second of which was the game winner. At 37, he seems to be only getting better with age. And with him nearing free agency, trade rumors are also making the rounds. But amid all this, he remains loyal to the team that gave him a fresh start, at least for now.

Brad Marchand appeared on NHL on TNT after the Game 5 win over the Oilers. When one of the panelists asked him, ‘Incredible game and watching you play right now—I don’t know the secret, but is this the best you’ve felt in a while on the ice?’ what he said was nothing short of amazing. Marchand replied, “Yeah, I definitely think it’s the loosest I’ve felt, you know. I think I had a lot in my head early on, and right now I’m just enjoying every moment.” He also added, “I’ve said that a bunch, but it’s such a special group of guys, and I’m having so much fun here right now. I honestly feel like a young guy in the league again. Just excited.” He’s clearly enjoying his time with Bennett, Tkachuk, Reinhart, and the rest of his close teammates.

Marchand was traded from the Boston Bruins, where he spent 16 remarkable NHL seasons and became a fan favorite, to the Florida Panthers. Since joining the Panthers, his performance has been nothing short of incredible, playing a key role in their deep playoff run. With his value at an all-time high, all eyes are on how his trade talks will unfold. Let’s see what happens next in this evolving situation.