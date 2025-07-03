Anahiem Ducks’ Roger McQueen Reveals Fans’ Role Behind ‘95’ Jersey Number

Imagine being a teenage Canadian hockey player with a standout name, receiving a massive welcome in the United States from fans who adore you. Sounds right out of a movie script, right? But this isn’t a script, it’s the real-life story of the Anaheim Ducks’ 10th overall pick, Roger McQueen. From the moment his name was summoned, Roger has been trending across social media platforms. And the reason behind all the buzz is entertaining and wholesome, to say the least.

From X, Instagram to TikTok, Roger McQueen is trending across every social media platform. And it’s not just because the Canadian hockey prodigy was selected 10th overall in the NHL Draft, it’s also because of his unforgettable last name. As fans quickly pointed out, ‘McQueen’ perfectly matches the iconic Disney ‘Cars’ character, Lightning McQueen. Roger leaned right into the buzz, revealing his jersey number in true Hollywood fashion after landing in Disneyland by helicopter straight from the Peacock Theatre in L.A.

Lately, as photos and videos of his jersey went viral across social media, NHL reporters circled back to ask Roger about the buzz. He explained how fans had a huge influence on the jersey number choice. Many of them wanted him to wear the same number as the beloved character from the 2006 animated movie Cars. And so he listened. “You asked for it. You got it. Start. Your. Engines!!!” The Anaheim Ducks embraced the moment, too, posting a photo of Roger in the jersey on X with this perfect caption.

When an NHL reporter asked Roger about the jersey number, he offered a thoughtful response. He said, “Probably a little bit of both (the Ducks and me). I saw all the fans here really liked it… I like the number. It’s not anything set in stone, but for sure, I enjoyed wearing it.” The franchise went all out to welcome him, taking him to Disneyland and even to the Angels-Nationals game, where Roger had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Dad McQueen’s reaction was priceless to all the crazy beginnings, with his son getting drafted to the big leagues.

Scott McQueen said, “Never expected the connection to Disney would be as big as it has.” He also added, “Social media is crazy now, and everything just fires up and then it just explodes.” Scott also revealed the behind-the-scenes story of how his son got drafted by the Ducks.

What happened when the Anaheim Ducks picked Roger McQueen?

“His sisters Audrey and Cora thought that would be really cool,” Roger McQueen recalled when asked about the song choice the family made for his pick. Roger walked out on the stage with Life Is A Highway by Rascal Flatts playing in the background. It perfectly matched his upbeat and adventurous spirit. His father also revealed the story of the unexpected phone call he received from the Ducks.

via Imago Credit: Instagram.com/ Roger McQueen

The Ducks called Scott McQueen just moments before the draft announcement on Day 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft. At first, Scott had joked about the idea of Anaheim picking his son: “We thought, like, holy crap, what if he gets drafted by Anaheim? And, you know, maybe we’ll get a lifetime pass to Disneyland.” But it seemed like the hockey gods had been listening. Just as the 9th pick announcement was wrapping up, McQueen’s phone rang. The Canadian hockey player’s dad recalled that the Ducks called him exactly 20 seconds before the pick became official.

And after the pick, the Anaheim team showered him with warmth. The jersey number was all part of the magic. But… “He wants to prove himself as a player, and not so much, you know, as a Disney character,” said Scott McQueen in an interview with CBC News. What happens when Roger matches the speed of Lightning McQueen? The wait isn’t too long.