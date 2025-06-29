Analyst P.K. Subban Shares Emotional Message After Touching NHL Draft Moment

“I never looked at myself or ever felt I was ‘just a hockey player’. I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey. Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last.” P.K. Subban sent this strong message to the world when he was retiring in September 2022. What Subban also ‘happened to’ do was inspire the next generation, and that is something that he is thankful for.

It was evident when the Pittsburgh Penguins picked 18-year-old Bill Zonnon as the 22nd overall. When he was picked, ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan beautifully described a turning point in this future star’s career. She said, “This kid got into hockey watching P.K. Subban play for the Montreal Canadiens. He asked his parents, ‘Can I play?’” After listening to this anecdote by the ESPN reporter, the former defenseman, Subban, was moved. He then wrote an emotional message on his X-handle reacting to the realisation of being an inspiration to young hockey players.

On June 28, P.K. Subban penned, “To be an example is a true honour for me in sports. These are the moments I will always hold dear to my heart. It matters! In some ways, the feeling this gives me is like winning a cup… It’s bigger than that. The most exciting thing about the draft for me this year, are all the great examples of leadership we have In the league today that these young stars can look up to.” He also added what it means for the development of the sport of hockey itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He continued, “To say I’m happy to be an NHL alumni today is an understatement. I truly believe our game is headed to new heights, and it’s on the backs of all the great people that touch our game.” And added, “📺💨💨💨👀🫳🏿🍿Buckle up! The future is here! 📈.”

To talk about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, they selected forwards Ben Kindel (11th overall) and Will Horcoff (24th overall) in the first round, in addition to picking up Bill Zonnon on day one.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story!