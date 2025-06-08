NHL Analyst Singles Out Deciding Factor Behind Florida Panthers Winning Stanley Cup Again

“The main thing is just, I’m being myself. I’m not trying to be anything else,” said who? While Aleksander Barkov’s whose leadership is guiding the Florida Panthers through their intense Stanley Cup journey. The Panthers surged through the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes and now are in the Final round while evening the series with the Edmonton Oilers after winning Game 2! Despite witnessing a minor injury earlier in the season, Barkov made his presence felt for the Panthers, and the Sportsnet hockey reporter and NHL insider, Elliotte Friedman, continues to view the team through the lens that reflects the captain’s untapped potential and the quiet dominance he brings to the ice.

In the latest episode of Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts edition, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas revisit the electric Game 2 of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Oilers and the Panthers. However, Friedman, like a true analyst, hinted at the greater part of Florida’s strength—how Barkov’s presence could possibly be the ultimate turning point for the team to lift that cup again! Well, could it? “I think if you’re Florida, the one guy you’re looking at and you’re saying, ‘There’s room to go here for what his ceiling is, what he looks like at his best’—it’s Barkov,” Friedman made it clear, though.

He further said, “If you’re the Panthers, and you’re going home and you’re saying, ‘We’re tied at 1-1, and Barkov has kind of had the start he’s had,’ you’re feeling: a) really good about it — that you’re tied, and b) you’re feeling really good that he’s too — he’s too skilled, he’s too talented, he’s too determined — it’s not going to last like…” And honestly? Barkov has built a winning culture for the Panthers ever since he joined the franchise. And now that Florida steps onto the ice for their third straight Stanley Cup Finals appearance, there’s an undeniable truth quietly stitched into their identity.

Perhaps the reason why Friedman believes him to be a defining factor in the Florida Panthers. Because one such reason was on full display while Florida played against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Lenovo Centre. Instead of going for a normal shot, Barkov skated through the defense, and dodged the Canes forward Eric Robinson. And then? A tough backhand pass to Carter Verhaeghe, and the Panthers scored another one after Verhaeghe hit it into the open net! “He took on one guy, then two guys and then gave the puck to me with a pretty open net,” Verhaeghe said. “So, it was an unbelievable play by ‘Barky’ at a critical point,” Verhaeghe later quoted.

And hey, this isn’t the only one-off display of brilliance. Talk about registering great numbers; Barkov has a total of 17 points for six goals and 11 assists in 17 postseason games this year! And this includes a number of seven points in just five games against Carolina itself. Is this the reason Friedman singles him out as the driving force behind Florida’s championship hopes? Well, given his consistency and creativity under pressure, even Paul Bissonnette, the biz nasty, couldn’t wait to throw the spotlight on this young Panthers star. “Barkov gonna Barkov. Absolute horse,” Paul posted on his socials. Because this one has its eyes on the bigger prize—the Stanley Cup!

Florida Panthers’ captain gets honest opinion from HC amidst Stanley Cup Finals!

When it comes to seeking great appreciation, one from the team’s top leader and coach tops the list. And Paul Maurice didn’t waste any moment to throw the spotlight on his greatest star while speaking in a post-game interview. “What’s the great definition of our sport is grace under violence, right? That’s a skill,” Maurice began.

“Guys are hunting him; they’re coming to hit. They’re coming to separate people from the puck. And then you see this incredibly finessed play in an environment where everybody’s trying to run everybody; that’s what’s awesome about that,” he gave a raw yet powerful reply. And Barkov’s numbers back up every word of his coach’s praise.

With a total of 782 points in 804 career games, the Florida forward isn’t just a name on the scoresheet but the drive that keeps the Panthers running! Because, at the end, this is one such captaincy that does not just lead a hockey team but redefines what it means to lead in the present-day league, because Maurice clearly stated, “If you’re the captain … how you interact really defines how everybody else will.”