Anton Lundell May Reject 5th Grader Fan’s Adorable Request as Panthers Aim for Stanley Cup Three-Peat

The Panthers are celebrating their second Stanley Cup win, and a heartwarming moment stood out during the joyous festivities. A 10-year-old fan surprised the star player of the now two-time Stanley Cup-winning team, Anton Lundell, with an adorable and touching request. Perhaps it’s his stunning 18-point performance in the Stanley Cup playoffs, or his calm demeanor, humble attitude, and genuinely polite nature that continue to draw young fans to approach Lundell.

We’ve seen young fans wearing Brad Marchand’s Bruins jersey at the Stanley Cup parade. We’ve also seen fans cheering for their favorite players by tattooing their names. But hockey fans may have never witnessed a 10-year-old asking a hockey star to a 5th-grade prom. Yes, a young girl named Chloe Diaz was spotted in Miami holding an adorable sign during the celebrations. The sign clearly read, “Lundy, will you go to my 5th grade prom?”

AD

When NHL reporters asked Chloe about her cute request to Lundell, she simply said, “Maybe there’s a chance.” The 5th grader also had a brief interaction with Lundell during the celebrations. When asked about it, she said, “He didn’t say anything.” “He just waved,” Diaz added. The young fan also mentioned that Lundell gave her some beads, which made her extremely happy. “He gave me these beads. Yeah, it was really nice,” she said. Chloe made core memories with the ice hockey star and is now eagerly waiting for his appearance at her prom in May 2026.

But the problem is, Lundell may be busy with the playoffs in May 2026, when Chloe Diaz’s prom is scheduled to take place. As the Florida Panthers are eyeing a three-peat, there’s almost zero chance the team would allow a key player like Lundell to accept the request. But let’s see what happens next May.